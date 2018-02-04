Finn Europeans - Hiener takes opening race

Nicholas Heiner of Holland - Click image for a larger image

Heiner won ahead of Caleb Paine of the USA with Facundo Oleezza of Argentina in third.

Defending champion Jonathan Lobert of France finished in fourth, with Oliver Tweddell of Australia fifth and Josh Junior of New Zealand sixth.

Best placed British competitors were Ed Wright in ninth place and Henry Wetherell (U23) in 19th place.

Race 2 was abandoned near top mark as wind dropped too low and fleet returned to the harbour.

Finn Europeans - Day 1 after Race 1 (89 entries)

1st NED 89 Nicholas HEINER SeniorW 1 pts

2nd USA 6 Caleb PAINE SeniorM 3 pts

3rd ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA SeniorM 3 pts

4th FRA 112 Jonathan LOBERT SeniorM 4 pts

5th AUS 261 Oliver TWEDDELL SeniorM 5 pts

6th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR SeniorM 6 pts

7th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR SeniorM 7 pts

8th POL 17 Piotr KULA SeniorM 8 pts

9th GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT SeniorM 9 pts

10th CZE 5 Ondrej TEPLY U23M 10 pts

11th GER 25 Max KOHLHOFF SeniorM 11 pts

12th NZL 61 Andy MALONEY SeniorM 12 pts

13th ESP 26 Joan CARDONA MENDEZ U23M 13 pts

14th IRL 9 Oisin MCCLELLAND SeniorM 14 pts

15th ESP 17 Pablo GUITIAN SeniorM 15 pts

16th FRA 9 Guillaume BOISARD U23M 16 pts

17th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF SeniorM 17 pts

18th POL 16 Mikolaj LAHN SeniorM 18 pts

19th GBR 71 Henry WETHERELL U23M 19 pts

20th EST 2 Deniss KARPAK SeniorM 20 pts

Other GBR:

29th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH

49th GBR 96 Hector SIMPSON

57th GBR 28 Jack ARNELL

63rd GBR 581 Alex ATKINS

66rd GBR 98 Cameron TWEEDLE

71st GBR 38 Callum DIXON

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

12 March 2018 16:15 GMT