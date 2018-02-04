Finn Europeans - Weather calms down for Day 1

Early Monday morning in Cadiz, Spain - Click image for a larger image

A thunderstorm and strong winds passed through Cádiz on Sunday resulting in the abandonment of the Europeans practice race.

But, improved conditions in Cadiz as the fleet prepare to launch this morning should see the event get underway on schedule.

The fleet here is the most competitive Finn fleet for several years with only a few top sailors missing.

They all sail in one fleet, but the U23 European Title will be as hotly contested as the senior title.

The 2017 event saw British sailors dominate the action with Ed Wright finishing runner up, behind Jonathan Lobert of France.

Ben Cornish completed the podium in third and rising star Henry Wetherell claimed the Under 23 crown.

There are an impressive 33 U23 sailors, making this one of the biggest U23 European Championships for many years.

British U23 - Click image for a larger image

Representing the British U23 are:

James Skulczuk, Hector Simpson, Jack Arnell, Cameron Tweedle, Markus Bettum and Callum Dixon.

The championship opens on Friday 9 March, with a series of 10 races from Monday 12 to Friday 16 March, followed by the medal race for the top ten on Saturday 17 March.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

12 March 2018 9:22 GMT