Olympic
 

Finn Europeans - Weather calms down for Day 1

Ninety-six Finn sailors from 33 countries will take part in the Open and U23 Finn European Championship starting this Monday in Cádiz, Spain.

Early Monday morning in Cadiz, Spain - Click image for a larger image

A thunderstorm and strong winds passed through Cádiz on Sunday resulting in the abandonment of the Europeans practice race.

But, improved conditions in Cadiz as the fleet prepare to launch this morning should see the event get underway on schedule.

The fleet here is the most competitive Finn fleet for several years with only a few top sailors missing.

They all sail in one fleet, but the U23 European Title will be as hotly contested as the senior title.

The 2017 event saw British sailors dominate the action with Ed Wright finishing runner up, behind Jonathan Lobert of France.

Ben Cornish completed the podium in third and rising star Henry Wetherell claimed the Under 23 crown.

There are an impressive 33 U23 sailors, making this one of the biggest U23 European Championships for many years.

British U23 - Click image for a larger image

Representing the British U23 are:

James Skulczuk, Hector Simpson, Jack Arnell, Cameron Tweedle, Markus Bettum and Callum Dixon.

The championship opens on Friday 9 March, with a series of 10 races from Monday 12 to Friday 16 March, followed by the medal race for the top ten on Saturday 17 March.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
12 March 2018 9:22 GMT

Related articles

Finn Europeans - Hiener takes opening race 12 March 2018 16:15
Finn Europeans - Weather calms down for Day 1 12 March 2018 9:22
Finn Europeans in Cádiz - Strong GBR Entry 7 March 2018 11:07
Thinking outside the sailing box 2 March 2018 10:48
Andalusia Olympic Week - Closed by weather 28 February 2018 7:27
Andalusia Olympic Week - Brits get some early sun 27 February 2018 12:38
Half of 2024 Olympic Sailing Events decided 20 February 2018 9:18
Investment pays-off for Trofeo Princesa Sofía 20 February 2018 9:18
The Finn – THE classic power dinghy 10 February 2018 8:24
Injured Nacra 17 sailor out of hospital 7 February 2018 22:56
NZL Olympic classes regatta titles decided 5 February 2018 10:24
Nacra 17 crew hospitalised after rudder incident 4 February 2018 23:23


Latest






















UK Hosted