Finn Europeans in Cádiz - Strong GBR Entry

Many have been training for months at the venue for the first big test of the year as the fleet gears up for the first Olympic qualifier in Aarhus, Denmark in August.

The defending champion is Jonathan Lobert, from France, the London 2012 bronze medalist, who took the gold in Marseille last year, the sailing venue for the 2024 Olympics.

A strong British team are entered, but without Olympic gold medalist Giles Scott.

Ben Cornish picked up a European bronze last year in Marseille and goes into this year's event confident and prepared.

“I am extremely excited for the first major of 2018. We have had a good winter of training, mostly in Cádiz, but also Miami in January, which was great to knock the rust off having not raced for a long period prior to this."

On the high numbers, “It's fantastic that the Finn class continues to attract such impressive numbers. I am excited to see what Cádiz throws at the nearly 100 Finns currently entered.

Cádiz served up some good wind for training earlier in the year, but the Andalusian Olympic Week lost days from first not enough wind, and then too much.

Before last week, a 70 knot tornado hit the sailing base at Puerto Sherry in El Puerto de Santa María, Spain, destroying infrastructure and damaging many yachts – as well as an FFV van.

The championship opens on Friday 9 March, with a series of 10 races from Monday 12 to Friday 16 March, followed by the medal race for the top ten on Saturday 17 March.

British Entries to date:

GBR 28 JACK ARNELL

GBR 581 ALEX ATKINS

GBR 91 BEN CORNISH

GBR 38 CALLUM DIXON

GBR 96 HECTOR SIMPSON

GBR 81 JAMES SKULCZUK

GBR 98 CAMERON TWEEDLE

GBR 71 HENRY WETHERELL

GBR 11 EDWARD WRIGHT

GBR 703 MARKUS BETTUM

Rebert Deaves

7 March 2018 11:07 GMT