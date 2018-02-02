Andalusia Olympic Week - Closed by weather





In the 470 event, overnight leaders Hannal Mills and Eilidh McIntyre did not race and the event went to Spain's Silvia Mas and Patricia Cantero.

In the Finn class, Alican Kaynar of Turkey was the overall winner. Britain's Callum Dixon finished in 16th and Cameron Tweedle in 18th.

The Finn European Championship will take place here in ten days time.

In the men's RS:X, winner was Piotr Myszka was the winner three points ahead of Britain's Tom Squires after six race. Pavel Tarnovski pf Poland was third.

In the women's RS:X, Spain's Blanca Manchon was the winner with second Zofia Noceti-Klepacka and third Malgorzata Bialecka, both of Poland. Emma Wilson of Britain finished in fourth place.

In the 49er Diego Botin and Iago Lopez of Spain won all nine races.

The women's 49erFX was won by Patricia Suarez and Julia Ritaof Spain. Vikki Payne and Alice Masterman GBR finished fourth.

In the women's Laser Radial the winner was Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark. Filip Ciszkiewicz of Poland won the men's Laser Standard.

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 February 2018 7:27 GMT