Olympic
 

Andalusia Olympic Week - Closed by weather

The Andalusia Olympic Week in Cadiz, Spain, was wrapped up Tuesday due to the very poor weather forecast for the rest of the week.


In the 470 event, overnight leaders Hannal Mills and Eilidh McIntyre did not race and the event went to Spain's Silvia Mas and Patricia Cantero.

In the Finn class, Alican Kaynar of Turkey was the overall winner. Britain's Callum Dixon finished in 16th and Cameron Tweedle in 18th.

The Finn European Championship will take place here in ten days time.

In the men's RS:X, winner was Piotr Myszka was the winner three points ahead of Britain's Tom Squires after six race. Pavel Tarnovski pf Poland was third.

In the women's RS:X, Spain's Blanca Manchon was the winner with second Zofia Noceti-Klepacka and third Malgorzata Bialecka, both of Poland. Emma Wilson of Britain finished in fourth place.

In the 49er Diego Botin and Iago Lopez of Spain won all nine races.

The women's 49erFX was won by Patricia Suarez and Julia Ritaof Spain. Vikki Payne and Alice Masterman GBR finished fourth.

In the women's Laser Radial the winner was Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark. Filip Ciszkiewicz of Poland won the men's Laser Standard.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
28 February 2018 7:27 GMT

Related articles

Andalusia Olympic Week - Closed by weather 28 February 2018 7:27
Andalusia Olympic Week - Brits get some early sun 27 February 2018 12:38
Thinking outside the sailing box 27 February 2018 11:19
Half of 2024 Olympic Sailing Events decided 20 February 2018 9:18
Investment pays-off for Trofeo Princesa Sofía 20 February 2018 9:18
The Finn – THE classic power dinghy 10 February 2018 8:24
Injured Nacra 17 sailor out of hospital 7 February 2018 22:56
NZL Olympic classes regatta titles decided 5 February 2018 10:24
Nacra 17 crew hospitalised after rudder incident 4 February 2018 23:23
Five Olympic Classes to be reviewed 3 February 2018 23:31
Strong winds hit NZL Olympic classes regatta 3 February 2018 7:44
RYA Olympic Classes Spring Series 2 February 2018 15:01


Latest






















UK Hosted