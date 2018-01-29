Andalusia Olympic Week - Brits get some early sun

Click image for a larger image

Britain's Hannal Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (3,4,3) lead the mixed 470 event ahead of Silvia Mas and Patricia Cantero (5,2,5) of Spain, with the Swiss pair Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (1,11,1) in third.

In the Finn class, Josip Olujic (6,1) of Croatia leads from Krutskikh Vladimir (2,7) of Russia, with Kistanov Arkadiy in third place. Britain's Callum Dixon (17,12) is in 11th place.

Filip Ciszkiewicz (4,2,1) of Poland leads in the men's Laser, second is Finn Lynch (5,4,7) of Ireland and third Eliot Merceron of Switzerland. Britain's Michael Beckett is 28th.

In the women's Laser Radial, Anne-Marie Rindom (1,1,1) of Denmark leads ahead of Ekaterina Zyuzina RUS and Silvia Zennaro ITA. Aoife Hopkins of Ireland is eighth.

Piotr Myszka (2,1,2) of Poland leads the men's RS:X. Second is Radoslaw Furmanski (1,9,1) POL and in third is Britain's Tom Squires (3,6,5).

In the women's RS:X Malgorzata Bialecka (3,2,2) of Poland leads from Spain's Blanca Manchon (6,1,4) with third Stefania Elfutina of Russia. Emma Wilson (1,13,9) of Britain is seventh.

Diego Botin and Iago Lopez of Spain lead the men's 49er, winning all four races.

Patricia Suarez and Julia Rita of Spain lead the women's 49erFX. Britain's Vikki Payne and Alice Masterman are fifth.

27 February 2018 10:44 GMT