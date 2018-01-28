Investment pays-off for Trofeo Princesa Sofía

GBR racing at Trofeo Princesa Sofía - Click image for a larger image

Despite not being a World Sailing Cup Series event, the Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR promises to be one of the most contested in the history of the regatta.

The Olympic classes event is co-organised by Club Nàutic S’Arenal, Club Maritimo San Antonio de la Playa and Real Club Náutico de Palma, and the Baleares and Spanish Sailing Federations.

Race manager Ferran Muniesa comments, “We work hard throughout the year to offer a unique event both ashore and at sea; we are endorsed by almost 50 years of experience and we have the best professionals in our team.”

The Sofia IBEROSTAR gathers together, year after year, the best European sailors and also attracts teams from all around the World, as do similar events in Germany, France and Holland.

How different from the situation in the UK, where our 2012 Olympic 'legacy' venue at Weymouth was dropped from the World Cup circuit last year, and seems not to have any plans to run an International Dinghy Regatta.

The participation of nations such as China, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand is highlighted due to their geographical distance and the complexity in travel and equipment shipment logistics.

The Sofia IBEROSTAR regatta will be held from 30 March to 7 April with racing scheduled from 2 to 7 April.

As well as the ten Olympic classes Sofía IBEROSTAR will be featuing Dragon, J70, J80, Melges 24 and ORC racing.

The 49 Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR is sponsored by IBEROSTAR and has the support of collaborators Trasmediterranea, Marine Pool and Europcar, besides the Govern de les Illes Balears through the Balears Tourism, Palma and Llucmajor city councils.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

19 February 2018 17:51 GMT