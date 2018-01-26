NZL Olympic classes regatta titles decided

Click image for a larger image

In the Nacra 17 two boats were missing for the final day. The Danish combination after an incident Sunday when the crew Christian Stephenson required surgery after his leg was sliced by the rudder.

And New Zealand’s Liv Mackay and Micah Wilkinson were absent with Wilkinson in a moon boot with a badly sprained ankle.

Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (NZL) were the Nacra 17 winners ahead of Manon Audinet and Moana Vaireaux of France.

Saunders commented, “Yesterday there was unfortunately an incident with the Danish crew. His trapeze hook broke and he fell in the water and hit the rudder. We wish him a speedy recovery because it’s horrible to see a training partner and friend injured like that."

“It’s a bit of a wakeup call for all of us. I think there are some lessons to be learned from that and hopefully we can limit any potential risk we have now. These boats do go fast and there can be some potential incidents out on the water. We are all learning that.”

Jones and Saunders intended to talk to Josh Junior and Andy Maloney about the sort of protective clothing they wore on Emirates Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup boat and also look into what motorcyclists wear.

There was some dramatic racing on the 49er course and the title came down to the wire.

New Zealand’s Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey finished three points ahead of Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner and William and Sam Phillips.

Porebski and Rippey started the day in second but won two of the final four races, including the final one which secured them the title.

Josh Junior claimed the Finn title ahead of Andy Maloney and former Laser world champion Nichols Heiner of the Netherlands.

Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox easily won the men’s 470, Antonio Cozzolino took out the RS:X and Alex Maloney and Molly Meech finished second behind Norway’s Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen in the 49erFX.

Final Leading Results from the Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta:

Laser

1st: Tom Saunders (NZL) 1 (3) 1 2 2 2 1 2 – 11 points

2nd: Sam Meech (NZL) 2 1 2 1 1 3 2 (4) – 12 pts

3rd: Andrew McKenzie (NZL) (4) 2 4 3 4 1 4 1 – 19 pts

Laser Radial

1st: Josh Armit (NZL) (3) 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 – 8 pts

2nd: Scott Leith (NZL) 2 3 3 2 3 2 3 (6) 3 – 18 pts

3rd: Susannah Pyatt (NZL) 1 2 2 3 2 (37DSQ) 2 3 9 – 22 pts

Finn

1st: Josh Junior (NZL) 1 1 2 2 1 2 2 (3) – 11 pts

2nd: Andy Maloney (NZL) 2 2 (3) 3 3 1 1 2 – 14 pts

3rd: Nicholas Heiner (NED) 3 3 1 1 2 (UFD7) Ret 7 1 – 18 pts

Men’s 470

1st: Paul Snow-Hansen / Dan Willcox (NZL) 1 1 1 1 1 (2) 1 1 – 7 pts

2nd: Gunwoo Park / Sungmin Cho (KOR) (UFD9) 2 2 2 2 1 UFD 9 2 – 20 pts

3rd: Jin Hwan Jung / Park Ji Hun (KOR) 3 (DNC9) 4 3 5 4 2 4 – 25 pts

Women’s 470

1st: Courtney Reynolds-Smith / Brianna Reynolds-Smith (NZL) 2 3 5 5 4 6 (UFD9) 3 – 28 pts

49er

1st: Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey (NZL) 3 1 3 3 4 1 (9) 1 7 1 – 24 pts

2nd: David Gilmour / Joel Turner (AUS) 1 4 4 1 2 4 1 3 (8) 7 – 27 pts

3rd: William Phillips / Sam Phillips (AUS) 2 2 2 5 1 2 (6) 5 6 2 – 27 pts

49erFX

1st: Helene Naess / Marie Ronningen (NOR) 3 (UFD5) 2 1 1 1 4 1 1 1 – 15 pts

2nd: Alex Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL) 1 (UFD5) 1 4 2 3 1 3 3 2 – 20 pts

3rd: Amelia Stabback / Ella Clark (AUS) 2.0 (DNC5) DNC5 3 3 2 2 2 2 3 – 24

Nacra 17

1st: Gemma Jones / Jason Saunders (NZL) 1 1 (2) 2 1 1 2 1 2 1 – 12 pts

2nd: Manon Audinet / Moana Vaireaux (FRA) (DNC6) DNC6 4 4 4 2 1 2 1 2 – 26 pts

3rd: Liv MacKay / Micah Wilkinson (NZL) 2 2 1 1 3 RDG2 (DNC6) DNC6 DNC6 DNC6 – 29 pts

RS:X 9.5

1st: Antonio Cozzolino (NZL) 1 1 1 1 2 2 (6) – 8 pts

2nd: Lee Hyeong Min (KOR) 2 2 2 3 1 3 (4) – 13 pts

3rd: Julien Savina (AUS) (4) 3 4 2 3 4 3 – 19 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

5 February 2018 10:24 GMT