Nacra 17 crew hospitalised after rudder incident

Nacra 17 sailor Christian Stephenson of Denmark was hospitalised after his leg was sliced by the foiling catamaran’s rudder, at the New Zealand Olympic classes Regatta.
Stephenson was taking part in the Oceanbridge NZL Regatta with helm Lin Ea Christiansen, when his trapeze hook broke, sending him over the side of the boat and into the path of the rudder.
The Kiwi pair, Liv Mackay and Micah Wilkinson went to the aid of Stephenson in the final race.
He was taken to hospital and was expected to undergo surgery and is likely to be off the water for some time.
The class is under the spotlight after switching to foiling catamarans for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and this incident will prompt more discussion about safety after an American sailor lost three fingers last year.
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders hold the Nacra 17 lead going into the final day.
In the 49er event the New Zealand pair Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey are sandwiched between a pair of Australian crews in the 49er.
Two points behind leaders William and Sam Phillips and one point ahead of David Gilmour and Joel Turner.
New Zealand’s top Laser sailors are also preparing for the European season and Sam Meech and Tom Saunders continued their close battle.
Meech got the better of his fellow NZL Sailing Team member Sunday with three wins and a second and will go into the final day with a one-point advantage over Saunders.
The Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta is New Zealand’s premier event for Olympic and youth classes and has attracted close to 200 sailors, including about 90 from overseas.
Leading Results from the day 2 of Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta:
Laser
1st: Sam Meech (NZL) (2) 1 2 1 1 – 5 points
2nd: Tom Saunders (NZL) 1 (3) 1 2 2 – 6 pts
3rd: Andrew McKenzie (NZL) (4) 2 4 3 4 – 13 pts
Laser Radial
1st: Josh Armit (NZL) 3 1 1 1 1 1 – 5 pts
2nd: Susannah Pyatt (NZL) 1 2 2 (3) 2 2 – 9 pts
3rd: Scott Leith (NZL) 2 (3) 3 2 3 3 – 13 pts
Finn
1st: Josh Junior (NZL) 1 1 (2) 2 1 – 5 pt
2nd: Nicholas Heiner (NED) (3) 3 1 1 2 – 7 pts
3rd: Andy Maloney (NZL) 2 2 (3) 3 3 – 10 pts
Men’s 470
1st: Paul Snow-Hansen / Dan Willcox (NZL) 1 1 1 1 1 (2) – 5 pts
2nd: Gunwoo Park / Sungmin Cho (KOR) (OCS 9) 2 2 2 2 1 – 9 pts
3rd: Kidong Park / Sangmin Shin (KOR) (5) 4 3 4 3 3 – 17 pts
Women’s 470
1st: Courtney Reynolds-Smith / Brianna Reynolds-Smith (NZL) 2 3 5 5 4 (6) – 19 pts
49er
1st: William Phillips / Sam Phillips (AUS) 2 2 2 (5) 1 2 – 9pts
2nd: Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey (NZL) 3 1 3 3 (4) 1 – 11 pts
3rd: David Gilmour / Joel Turner (AUS) 1 (4) 4 1 2 4 – 12 pts
49erFX
1st: Helene Naess / Marie Ronningen (NOR) (DNF 5) UFD 5 2 1 1 1 – 10 pts
2nd: Alex Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL) 1 (UFD 5) 1 4 2 3 – 11 pts
3rd: Jasmin Galbraith / Chloe Fisher (AUS) (DNC 5) 1 3 2 4 4 – 14 pts
Nacra 17
1st: Gemma Jones / Jason Saunders (NZL) 1 1 (2) 1 1 – 4 pts
2nd: Liv MacKay / Micah Wilkinson (NZL) 2 2 1 3 (DNF 6) – 8 pts
3rd: Lin Ea Christiansen / Christian Stephenson (DEN) 3 3 3 2 (OCS 6) -11 pts
RS:X 9.5
1st: Antonio Cozzolino (NZL) (1) 1 1 1 – 3 pts
2nd: Lee Hyeong Min (KOR) 2 2 2 (3) – 6 pts
3rd: Julien Savina (AUS) (4) 3 4 2 – 9 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
4 February 2018 8:34 GMT