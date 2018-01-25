Nacra 17 crew hospitalised after rudder incident

Click image for a larger image

Stephenson was taking part in the Oceanbridge NZL Regatta with helm Lin Ea Christiansen, when his trapeze hook broke, sending him over the side of the boat and into the path of the rudder.

The Kiwi pair, Liv Mackay and Micah Wilkinson went to the aid of Stephenson in the final race.

He was taken to hospital and was expected to undergo surgery and is likely to be off the water for some time.

The class is under the spotlight after switching to foiling catamarans for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and this incident will prompt more discussion about safety after an American sailor lost three fingers last year.

Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders hold the Nacra 17 lead going into the final day.

In the 49er event the New Zealand pair Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey are sandwiched between a pair of Australian crews in the 49er.

Two points behind leaders William and Sam Phillips and one point ahead of David Gilmour and Joel Turner.

New Zealand’s top Laser sailors are also preparing for the European season and Sam Meech and Tom Saunders continued their close battle.

Meech got the better of his fellow NZL Sailing Team member Sunday with three wins and a second and will go into the final day with a one-point advantage over Saunders.

The Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta is New Zealand’s premier event for Olympic and youth classes and has attracted close to 200 sailors, including about 90 from overseas.

Leading Results from the day 2 of Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta:

Laser

1st: Sam Meech (NZL) (2) 1 2 1 1 – 5 points

2nd: Tom Saunders (NZL) 1 (3) 1 2 2 – 6 pts

3rd: Andrew McKenzie (NZL) (4) 2 4 3 4 – 13 pts

Laser Radial

1st: Josh Armit (NZL) 3 1 1 1 1 1 – 5 pts

2nd: Susannah Pyatt (NZL) 1 2 2 (3) 2 2 – 9 pts

3rd: Scott Leith (NZL) 2 (3) 3 2 3 3 – 13 pts

Finn

1st: Josh Junior (NZL) 1 1 (2) 2 1 – 5 pt

2nd: Nicholas Heiner (NED) (3) 3 1 1 2 – 7 pts

3rd: Andy Maloney (NZL) 2 2 (3) 3 3 – 10 pts

Men’s 470

1st: Paul Snow-Hansen / Dan Willcox (NZL) 1 1 1 1 1 (2) – 5 pts

2nd: Gunwoo Park / Sungmin Cho (KOR) (OCS 9) 2 2 2 2 1 – 9 pts

3rd: Kidong Park / Sangmin Shin (KOR) (5) 4 3 4 3 3 – 17 pts

Women’s 470

1st: Courtney Reynolds-Smith / Brianna Reynolds-Smith (NZL) 2 3 5 5 4 (6) – 19 pts

49er

1st: William Phillips / Sam Phillips (AUS) 2 2 2 (5) 1 2 – 9pts

2nd: Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey (NZL) 3 1 3 3 (4) 1 – 11 pts

3rd: David Gilmour / Joel Turner (AUS) 1 (4) 4 1 2 4 – 12 pts

49erFX

1st: Helene Naess / Marie Ronningen (NOR) (DNF 5) UFD 5 2 1 1 1 – 10 pts

2nd: Alex Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL) 1 (UFD 5) 1 4 2 3 – 11 pts

3rd: Jasmin Galbraith / Chloe Fisher (AUS) (DNC 5) 1 3 2 4 4 – 14 pts

Nacra 17

1st: Gemma Jones / Jason Saunders (NZL) 1 1 (2) 1 1 – 4 pts

2nd: Liv MacKay / Micah Wilkinson (NZL) 2 2 1 3 (DNF 6) – 8 pts

3rd: Lin Ea Christiansen / Christian Stephenson (DEN) 3 3 3 2 (OCS 6) -11 pts

RS:X 9.5

1st: Antonio Cozzolino (NZL) (1) 1 1 1 – 3 pts

2nd: Lee Hyeong Min (KOR) 2 2 2 (3) – 6 pts

3rd: Julien Savina (AUS) (4) 3 4 2 – 9 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

4 February 2018 8:34 GMT