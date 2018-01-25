Strong winds hit NZL Olympic classes regatta

Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox - Click image for a larger image

Perfect conditions for top Kiwi 470 sailors Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox. For others, it was pretty chaotic.

The mast of one boat snapped, others were damaged and many boats struggled to get ashore in the extreme conditions.

It meant that only one race was possible Saturday in some fleets and two in others and the three-day regatta will go into catch-up mode.

Snow-Hansen and Willcox revelled in the strong winds to record two wins in the mens 470 fleet.

They started the first race poorly, rounding the top mark in last, but clawed their way back on the downwind leg. They then dominated the second race to win comfortably.

“It was awesome,” said Willcox, who last weekend finished fifth with Snow-Hansen in the World Cup regatta in Miami. “You can’t ask for better conditions in the 470 – 15-20 knots and onshore with big waves – so it was awesome fun."

“Today was a great day to shake off the jetlag. It looks like we have a bit lighter tomorrow but still onshore with waves so it’s really about having fun and encouraging a lot of the younger guys in the 470.”

One of those is 17-year-old twins Courtney and Brianna Reynolds-Smith who last year won the womens 470 under-20 world title and are being coached this weekend by two-time Olympic medallist Jo Aleh.

The pair were second and third in Saturday's races to sit second overall against a handful of internationals and are first female crew.

Only one race was possible for the Laser fleet, with Tom Saunders winning ahead of fellow NZL Sailing Team member and Rio bronze medallist Sam Meech.

The NZL Sailing Team members stood out on day 1, with Josh Junior leading in the Finn ahead of Andy Maloney (NZL) and Nicholas Heiner (NED).

Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders and Liv Mackay and Micah Wilkinson the top two crews in the Nacra and Alex Maloney and Molly Meech won both races in the 49erFX.

In the 49er, David Gilmour and Joel Turner of Australia took the single race ahead of William and Sam Phillip AUS>

The Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta is New Zealand’s premier event for Olympic and youth classes and has attracted close to 200 sailors, including about 90 from overseas.

Leading Results from the day 1 of Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta:

Laser

1st: Thomas Saunders (NZL) 1 – 1 pts

2nd: Sam Meech (NZL) 2 – 2 pts

3rd: George Gautry (NZL) 3 – 3 pts

Laser Radial

1st: Susannah Pyatt (NZL) 1 2 – 3 pts

2nd: Josh Armit (NZL) 3 1 – 4 pts

3rd: Scott Leith (NZL) 2 3 – 5 pts

Finn

1st: Josh Junior (NZL) 1 – 1 pt

2nd: Andy Maloney (NZL) 2 – 2 pts

3rd: Nicholas Heiner (NED) 3 – 3 pts

Men’s 470

1st: Paul Snow-Hansen / Dan Willcox (NZL) 1 1 – 2 pts

2nd: Kidong Park / Sangmin Shin (KOR) 5 4 – 9 pts

3rd: Gunwoo Park / Sungmin Cho (KOR) OCS9 2 – 11 pts

Women’s 470

1st: Courtney Reynolds-Smith / Brianna Reynolds-Smith (NZL) 2 3 – 5 pts

49er

1st: David Gilmour / Joel Turner (AUS) 1 – 1 pts

2nd: William Phillips / Sam Phillips (AUS) 2 – 2 pts

3rd: Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey (NZL) 3 – 3 pts

49erFX

1st: Alex Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL) 1 – 1 pt

2nd: Amelia Stabback / Ella Clark (AUS) 2 – 2 pts

3rd: Helene Naess / Marie Ronningen (NOR) 5 – pts

Nacra 17

1st: Gemma Jones / Jason Saunders (NZL) 1 1 – 2 pts

2nd: Liv MacKay / Micah Wilkinson (NZL) 2 2 – 4 pts

3rd: Lin Ea Christiansen / Christian Stephenson (DEN) 3 3 – 6 pts

RS:X 9.5

1st: Antonio Cozzolino (NZL) 1 – 1 pt

2nd: Lee Hyeong Min (KOR) 2 – 2 pts

3rd: Moon Changsung (KOR) 3 – 3 pts

See the Full results here

