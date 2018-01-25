Strong winds hit NZL Olympic classes regatta

Winds up to 30 knots and big waves lashed Auckland’s North Shore for the first day of the NZL Olympic classes Oceanbridge Sailing Regatta at Murrays Bay.
Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox - Click image for a larger image
Perfect conditions for top Kiwi 470 sailors Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox. For others, it was pretty chaotic.
The mast of one boat snapped, others were damaged and many boats struggled to get ashore in the extreme conditions.
It meant that only one race was possible Saturday in some fleets and two in others and the three-day regatta will go into catch-up mode.
Snow-Hansen and Willcox revelled in the strong winds to record two wins in the mens 470 fleet.
They started the first race poorly, rounding the top mark in last, but clawed their way back on the downwind leg. They then dominated the second race to win comfortably.
“It was awesome,” said Willcox, who last weekend finished fifth with Snow-Hansen in the World Cup regatta in Miami. “You can’t ask for better conditions in the 470 – 15-20 knots and onshore with big waves – so it was awesome fun."
“Today was a great day to shake off the jetlag. It looks like we have a bit lighter tomorrow but still onshore with waves so it’s really about having fun and encouraging a lot of the younger guys in the 470.”
One of those is 17-year-old twins Courtney and Brianna Reynolds-Smith who last year won the womens 470 under-20 world title and are being coached this weekend by two-time Olympic medallist Jo Aleh.
The pair were second and third in Saturday's races to sit second overall against a handful of internationals and are first female crew.
Only one race was possible for the Laser fleet, with Tom Saunders winning ahead of fellow NZL Sailing Team member and Rio bronze medallist Sam Meech.
The NZL Sailing Team members stood out on day 1, with Josh Junior leading in the Finn ahead of Andy Maloney (NZL) and Nicholas Heiner (NED).
Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders and Liv Mackay and Micah Wilkinson the top two crews in the Nacra and Alex Maloney and Molly Meech won both races in the 49erFX.
In the 49er, David Gilmour and Joel Turner of Australia took the single race ahead of William and Sam Phillip AUS>
The Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta is New Zealand’s premier event for Olympic and youth classes and has attracted close to 200 sailors, including about 90 from overseas.
Leading Results from the day 1 of Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta:
Laser
1st: Thomas Saunders (NZL) 1 – 1 pts
2nd: Sam Meech (NZL) 2 – 2 pts
3rd: George Gautry (NZL) 3 – 3 pts
Laser Radial
1st: Susannah Pyatt (NZL) 1 2 – 3 pts
2nd: Josh Armit (NZL) 3 1 – 4 pts
3rd: Scott Leith (NZL) 2 3 – 5 pts
Finn
1st: Josh Junior (NZL) 1 – 1 pt
2nd: Andy Maloney (NZL) 2 – 2 pts
3rd: Nicholas Heiner (NED) 3 – 3 pts
Men’s 470
1st: Paul Snow-Hansen / Dan Willcox (NZL) 1 1 – 2 pts
2nd: Kidong Park / Sangmin Shin (KOR) 5 4 – 9 pts
3rd: Gunwoo Park / Sungmin Cho (KOR) OCS9 2 – 11 pts
Women’s 470
1st: Courtney Reynolds-Smith / Brianna Reynolds-Smith (NZL) 2 3 – 5 pts
49er
1st: David Gilmour / Joel Turner (AUS) 1 – 1 pts
2nd: William Phillips / Sam Phillips (AUS) 2 – 2 pts
3rd: Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey (NZL) 3 – 3 pts
49erFX
1st: Alex Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL) 1 – 1 pt
2nd: Amelia Stabback / Ella Clark (AUS) 2 – 2 pts
3rd: Helene Naess / Marie Ronningen (NOR) 5 – pts
Nacra 17
1st: Gemma Jones / Jason Saunders (NZL) 1 1 – 2 pts
2nd: Liv MacKay / Micah Wilkinson (NZL) 2 2 – 4 pts
3rd: Lin Ea Christiansen / Christian Stephenson (DEN) 3 3 – 6 pts
RS:X 9.5
1st: Antonio Cozzolino (NZL) 1 – 1 pt
2nd: Lee Hyeong Min (KOR) 2 – 2 pts
3rd: Moon Changsung (KOR) 3 – 3 pts
See the Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
3 February 2018 7:44 GMT