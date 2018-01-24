Olympic
 

RYA Olympic Classes Spring Series

RYA Olympic Classes Spring Series racing gets underway this weekend at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy.

Click image for a larger image

The opening event of the Spring Series starts this weekend (3-4 February) and offers the perfect opportunity for sailors of Olympic classes at all levels of racing to tune and test their skills against each other.

This weekend there will be racing in the: RS:X 9.5, RS:X 8.5, Nacra 17, Nacra 15, 470 Men, 470 Women, 470 Mixed and the Finn.

The second weekend of racing will also take place at WPNSA on the 10-11 March with the following Olympic classes participating: RS:X 9.5, RS:X 8.5, Nacra 17, Nacra 15 and the 2.4mR.

Online entries are open for the two weekends of Olympic class sailing this Spring, and entry on the day will also be accepted.

Enter online here and find all the information you need on the RYA Olympic Classes National Ranking Series, including NOR and entry information.

G New
2 February 2018 15:01 GMT

