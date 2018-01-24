Five Olympic Classes to be reviewed

470 class at Miami - Click image for a larger image

The Events Committee of World Sailing voted by secret ballot to recommend that the Finn, 470 (M&W) and RSX (M&W) should be placed under review.

The voting was in accordance with Regulation 23 that:

‘Members shall vote for a minimum of 4 Events (there is no maximum number of Events). The Event receiving the most votes shall be subject to review. The Events receiving the second, third and fourth most votes, and any Event receiving more than 50% of the votes cast (excluding abstentions), shall also be subject to review’.

The Committee voted from 24 - 31 January 2018.

The results of the Committee ballot were (bold indicates subject to review) :

Event / Votes received:

Men's Windsurfer - 12 votes

Women's Windsurfer - 12 votes

Men's One Person Dinghy Heavyweight - 12 votes

Men's Two Person Dinghy - 11 votes

Women's Two Person Dinghy - 11 votes

Men's Skiff - 5 votes

Women's Skiff - 5 votes

Mixed Multihull - 4 votes

Two Men's One Person Dinghy - 4 votes

Women's One Person Dinghy - 4 votes

This recommendation is now sent to the World Council of World Sailing.

They will have a call to review the findings, and then hold their own vote to decide which Events go up for review and which should remain as they are for 2024.

The Events that have not been put up for review should be viewed as the fleet racing core of a future Olympic slate of events:

- Men’s One Person Fleet Racing

- Women’s One person Fleet Racing

- Men’s Two Person Fleet Racing

- Women’s Two Person Fleet Racing

- Mixed Two Person Fleet Racing

Once World Council makes their decision on which events should be up for review, the same body’s will go through a second round of this process to determine which events should make up the balance of the slate.

That decision will be made at the mid-year meeting in London in May.

Then in November 2018, those Events will have equipment selected and the process should be complete.

There is a chance some of the equipment decisions might be delayed for one more full year, particularly if new equipment is being considered, to give parties more time to design and test equipment.

At the end of the whole process, in June of 2020, the IOC will review each event on it’s merit and finalize the slate (or not).

Written resolution of the Events Committee available here.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Ben Remocker, Gerald New

2 February 2018 9:43 GMT