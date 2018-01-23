Olympic
 

World Cup Series Miami - Gold Rush for GBR

Team GBR finish with a shattering FOUR Gold and a Bronze at the World Cup Series in Miami.

Finn podium, Gold for Giles Scott - Click image for a larger image

Following the Gold of Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell in the 49er on Saturday, the Brits added three more gold - in the Finn, Radial and men's 470 - and a Bronze in the Laser to dominate the early season event.

Not only did they take a massive medal haul, winning four of the ten golds at stake in Miami, they were a major force in the Nacra17 (four crews in the top 10), the Men's RS:X (4th) and the women's 470 (4th).

470 Gold for Luke Patience and Chris Grube - Click image for a larger image

Radial podium, Gold for Alison Young - Click image for a larger image

49er Gold for Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell - Click image for a larger image

Laser podium and Bronze for Nick Thompson- Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
28 January 2018 22:35 GMT

Related articles

World Cup Series Miami - Gold Rush for GBR 28 January 2018 22:35
World Cup Series Miami - Medal Race Day 2 Results 28 January 2018 17:09
World Cup Series Miami - Medal Race Day 2 28 January 2018 11:06
World Cup Series - Scott moves on Miami gold 27 January 2018 23:17
World Cup Series Miami - Medal Race Day 1 Results 27 January 2018 17:03
World Cup Series Miami - Day 4 Racing cancelled 26 January 2018 17:00
World Cup Series - Brits enjoy the breeze on day 3 26 January 2018 10:54
World Cup Series Miami - Day 3 Results 25 January 2018 17:38
World Cup Series Miami - The Good and the Bad 25 January 2018 9:44
World Cup Series Miami - Day 2 Results 24 January 2018 17:10
World Cup Series Miami - Day 1 Results 24 January 2018 10:40
World Cup Series Miami - Softly, Softly 23 January 2018 20:54


Latest






















UK Hosted