World Cup Series Miami - Gold Rush for GBR

Finn podium, Gold for Giles Scott - Click image for a larger image



Following the Gold of Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell in the 49er on Saturday, the Brits added three more gold - in the Finn, Radial and men's 470 - and a Bronze in the Laser to dominate the early season event.

Not only did they take a massive medal haul, winning four of the ten golds at stake in Miami, they were a major force in the Nacra17 (four crews in the top 10), the Men's RS:X (4th) and the women's 470 (4th).

470 Gold for Luke Patience and Chris Grube - Click image for a larger image

Radial podium, Gold for Alison Young - Click image for a larger image

49er Gold for Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell - Click image for a larger image

Laser podium and Bronze for Nick Thompson- Click image for a larger image

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 January 2018 22:35 GMT