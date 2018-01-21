World Cup Series Miami - Medal Race Day 2 Results

Luke Patience and Chris Grube - Click image for a larger image

First up were the men's Laser . . . Nick Thompson started well but then penalised for tacking too close to Thomas Saunders and dropped back.

He recovered well to take bronze, but it could/should have been silver. Elliot Hanson finished 6th overall.

Laser men : Medal Overall:

Gold - AUS Tom Burton 33 pts

Silver - GER Philipp Buhl 64 pts

Bronze - GBR Nick Thompson 63 pts

Radial Podium - Click image for a larger image

Laser Radial women : Medal Overall:

Gold - GBR Alison Young

Silver - BEL Emma Plasschaert

Bronze - DEN Anne-Marie Rindom

Finn men : Medal Overall:

Gold - GBR Giles Scott

Silver - USA Caleb Paine

Bronze - TUR Alican Kaynar

Finn Podium - Click image for a larger image

470 men : Medal Overall:

1st GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube

2nd FRA Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion

3rd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström

470 Women : Medal Overall:

Gold - SLO Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol 33 pts

Silver - POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska 46 pts

Bronze - JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 49 pts

Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter won the medal race to finish 4th, just one point off the podium.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

28 January 2018 17:09 GMT