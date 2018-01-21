World Cup Series Miami - Medal Race Day 2 Results

The second day of medal races at Sailing World Cup Series in Miami - Sunday - for the Finn, Laser and Laser Radial and the Men's and Women's 470.
First up were the men's Laser . . . Nick Thompson started well but then penalised for tacking too close to Thomas Saunders and dropped back.
He recovered well to take bronze, but it could/should have been silver. Elliot Hanson finished 6th overall.
Laser men : Medal Overall:
Gold - AUS Tom Burton 33 pts
Silver - GER Philipp Buhl 64 pts
Bronze - GBR Nick Thompson 63 pts
Laser Radial women : Medal Overall:
Gold - GBR Alison Young
Silver - BEL Emma Plasschaert
Bronze - DEN Anne-Marie Rindom
Finn men : Medal Overall:
Gold - GBR Giles Scott
Silver - USA Caleb Paine
Bronze - TUR Alican Kaynar
470 men : Medal Overall:
1st GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube
2nd FRA Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion
3rd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström
470 Women : Medal Overall:
Gold - SLO Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol 33 pts
Silver - POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska 46 pts
Bronze - JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 49 pts
Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter won the medal race to finish 4th, just one point off the podium.
Gerald New - Sailweb
28 January 2018 17:09 GMT