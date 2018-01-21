World Cup Series Miami - Medal Race Day 2

Mike Beckett GBR - Click image for a larger image

Final day of racing at the Sailing World Cup Series in Miami on Biscayne Bay and if the breeze keeps up, Team GBR could take strike more gold in the medal races.

One who will not be there is Michael Beckett in the Laser, who despite a 1 - 2 Saturday could not overcome the earlier poor light weather results to make the top 10. He finshes 19th overall.

In the Finn, Giles Scott is four points clear of Alican Kaynar of Turkey in the battle for gold.

Nick Thompson sits 30 points behind Tom Burton of Australia, who is assured of the Laser gold, so Thompson will concentrate on defending his silver position from Philipp Buhl of Germany and Sam Meech of New Zealand.

Britain's Elliot Hanson is fifth in the Laser and could steal a podium place.

In the women's Radial, Alison Young (1,9,1) came good in the heavy weather Saturday and has a five point lead ahead of Emma Plasschaert of Belgium, with Denmark's Anne-Marie Rindom also looking for a podium finish.

Luke Patience and Chris Grube, in the men's 470, also liked the strong wind a 1, 2, 1 taking them 17 points clear of Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion of France.

In the women's 470 Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter are in fifth place, 29 points off the leaders, Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol of Slovenia who look set for gold.

See it live here later today . . .

Medal Races scheduled for Sunday:

Men Finn

1st GBR Giles Scott 15 pts

2nd TUR Alican Kaynar 19 pts

3rd USA Caleb Paine 27 pts

4th NOR Anders Pedersen 37 pts

5th GRE Ioannis Mitakis 38 pts

6th BRA Jorge Zarif 38 pts

7th SWE Max Salminen 39 pts

8th GBR Edward Wright 43 pts

9th FIN Tapio Nirkko 45 pts

10th CZE Ondrej Teply 56 pts

Men Laser

1st AUS Tom Burton 33 pts

2nd GBR Nick Thompson 63 pts

3rd GER Philipp Buhl 64 pts

4th NZL Sam Meech 67 pts

5th GBR Elliot Hanson 71 pts

6th AUS Matthew Wearn 77 pts

7th NZL Thomas Saunders 106 pts

8th PER Stefano Peschiera 112 pts

9th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard 122 pts

10th CRO Tonci Stipanovic 122 pts

Women Laser Radial

1st GBR Alison Young 67 pts

2nd BEL Emma Plasschaert 72 pts

3rd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 75 pts

4th FRA Mathilde de Kerangat 79 pts

5th JPN Manami Doi 81 pts

6th NED Daphne van der Vaart 85 pts

7th NOR Line Flem Høst 86 pts

8th HUN Mária Érdi 89 pts

9th SWE Josefin Olsson 92 pts

10th TUR Nazli Donertas 101 pts

470 Men

1st GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 20 pts

2nd FRA Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion 37 pts

3rd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 45 pts

4th NZL Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox 48 pts

5th SWE Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar 57 pts

6th GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis 64 pts

7th GER Simon Diesch and Philipp Autenrieth 72 pts

8th USA Stuart Mcnay and Graham Biehl 73 pts

9th GER Malte Winkel and Matti Cipra and 81 pts

10th JPN Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi and 83 pts

470 Women

1st SLO Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol 33 pts

2nd NED Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen 46 pts

3rd POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska 46 pts

4th JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 49 pts

5th GBR Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter 62 pts

6th ESP Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero Reina 72 pts

7th ITA Benedetta Di Salle and Alessandra Dubbin 73 pts

8th GRE Maria Bozi and Rod Kloezeman 74 pts

9th ESP Bàrbara Cornudella Ravetllat and Sara López Ravetllat 78 pts

10th FRA Jennifer Poret and Camille Hautefaye 79 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

28 January 2018 9:23 GMT