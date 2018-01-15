World Cup Series - Scott moves on Miami gold

Giles Scott and Ben Cornish - Click image for a larger image

After a day off on Friday because of very strong winds, the Finn fleet at the World Cup Series in Miami returned to the water on Saturday with three more races held in some stiff 18-22 knots easterly winds.

Alican Kaynar, from Turkey, in second place ended the day just three points ahead of USA’s Caleb Paine, the bronze medalist from Rio at his first event back on the circuit since 2016.

Scott’s teammate, Ben Cornish has had an inconsistent week so far, starting the day in 15th overall, but managed to put that behind him on Saturday with a win in the opening race of the day after rounding the top mark around tenth.

Early leader, current world champion, Max Salminen, of Sweden, crossed second while Scott was third, to extend his lead at the top to four points.

Scott then took control of the next race on the second upwind having trailed Brazil’s Jorge Zarif, round the top mark and then Cornish, around the gate.

Cornish hung onto second with the two Brits extending on the fleet by a sizeable margin. Croatia’s Josip Olujic recovered from a mast breakage on Thursday to pick up a third place finish.

Caleb Paine USA - Click image for a larger image

In the final race of the day Scott came through for another win – and a hat-trick of race wins for British sailors – from Caleb Paine and France’s Jonathan Lobert

While Scott just has to turn up on Sunday and finish the medal race to win gold, the battle for silver is between Kaynar, Paine and fourth placed Ioannis Mitakis, from Greece.

Mitakis trails Kaynar by 16 points and Paine by 13, so he has some work to do.

Also in contention for the bronze are Zarif and Anders Pedersen, from Norway, who both have to win the race to stand a chance.

Finn - Top 10 for the Medal Race

1st GBR 41 Giles Scott 17 pts

2nd TUR 21 Alican Kaynar 36 pts

3rd USA 6 Caleb Paine 39 pts

4th GRE 77 Ioannis Mitakis 52 pts

5th BRA 109 Jorge Zarif 57 pts

6th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen 57 pts

7th FIN 218 Tapio Nirkko 58 pts

8th SWE 33 Max Salminen 58 pts

9th GBR 11 Edward Wright 70 pts

10th GBR 91 Ben Cornish 76 pts

Robert Deaves

27 January 2018 23:17 GMT