World Cup Series Miami - Medal Race Day 1 Results

The first medal races of Sailing World Cup Series in Miami are today - Saturday - for the RS:X, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17.
First up were men's 49er, then the women's 49erFX, then the Nacra17.
See the top 10 competing team lists here.
Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell GBR - Click image for a larger image
49er Men : Medal Overall:
Gold - GBR Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell
Silver - ESP Diego Botín le Chever / Iago López Marra
Bronze - ESP Federico Alonso Tellechea / Arturo Alonso Tellechea
49erFX Women : Medal Overall:
Gold - GER Victoria Jurczok / Anika Lorenz
Silver - NOR Ragna Agerup / Maia Agerup
Bronze - AUT Tanja Frank / Lorena Abicht
Britain's Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth finished third in their 49erFX medal race and were 4th overall.
Jason Waterhouse / Lisa Darmanin AUS - Click image for a larger image
Nacra 17 Mixed : Medal Overall:
Gold - AUS Jason Waterhouse / Lisa Darmanin
Silver - ARG Santiago Lange / Cecilia Carranza Saroli
Bronze - AUT Thomas Zajac / Barbara Matz
4th GBR John Gimson / Anna Burnet
5th ITA Lorenzo Bressani / Cecilia Zorzi
6th GBR Chris Rashley / Laura Marimon Giovannetti
7th GBR Rupert White / Kirstie Urwin
8th GBR Ben Saxton / Katie Dabson
9th USA Bora Gulari / Helena Scutt
10th USA Ravi Parent / Christina Persson
RS:X Men : Medal Overall:
Gold - FRA Louis Giard
Silver -NED Kiran Badloe
Bronze - FRA Pierre Le Coq
4th GBR Tom Squires
5th ESP Ivan Pastor Lafuente
6th POL Pawel Tarnowski
7th FRA Thomas Goyard
8th GBR Sam Sills
9th GBR Kieran Holmes Martin
10th NED Dorian Van Rysselberghe
RS:X Women : Medal Overall:
Gold - FRA Hélène Noesmoen
Silver - ESP Blanca Manchon
Bronze - ITA Flavia Tartaglini
4th RUS Stefania Elfutina
5th NED Lilian De Geus
6th ISR Noga Geller
7th ITA Marta Maggetti
8th JPN Fujiko Onishi
9th JPN Yuki Sunaga
10th GBR Emma Wilson
Bryony Shaw finished 13th overall on her return to the world circuit.
Five more medal races Sunday . . . Finn, 470, Laser and Radial
Meanwhile the other five classes continue with their series racing on Biscayne Bay.
The Finn race 7 - 1st Ben Cornish GBR, 2nd Max Salminen SWE, 3rd Giles Scott GBR, 4th Caleb Paine USA.
Finn race 8 - 1st Giles Scott GBR, 2nd Ben Cornish GBR, 3rd Josip Olujic.
Finn race 9 - 1st Giles Scott GBR, 2nd Caleb Paine USA, 3rd Jonathan Lobert FRA.
Men Laser race 7 - 1st Tom Burton AUS, 2nd Thomas Saunders NZL, 3rd Milivoj Dukic MNE, 4th Nick Thompson.
Men Laser race 8 - 1st Michael Beckett GBR, 2nd Benjamin Vadnai HUN, 3rd Hermann Tomasgaard NOR.
Men Laser race 9 - 1st Tom Burton AUS, 2nd Michael Beckett GBR, 3rd Elliot Hanson GBR.
Men Laser overall - 1st Tom Burton AUS, 2nd Nick Thompson GBR, 3rd Philipp Buhl GER and 4th Elliot Hanson GBR.
Men 470 race 7 - 1st Luke Patience and Chris Grube GBR, 2nd Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis GRE, 3rd Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox NZL.
Women 470 race 7 - 1st Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol SLO, 2nd Maria Bozi and Rod Kloezeman GRE, 3rd Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter GBR. Mills and McIntyre Rtd.
Women Radial race 7 - 1st Alison Young GBR, 2nd Mária Érdi HUN, 3rd Tuula Tenkanen FIN.
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
27 January 2018 17:03 GMT