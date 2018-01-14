World Cup Series Miami - Medal Race Day 1 Results

First up were men's 49er, then the women's 49erFX, then the Nacra17.

Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell GBR

49er Men : Medal Overall:

Gold - GBR Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell

Silver - ESP Diego Botín le Chever / Iago López Marra

Bronze - ESP Federico Alonso Tellechea / Arturo Alonso Tellechea

49erFX Women : Medal Overall:

Gold - GER Victoria Jurczok / Anika Lorenz

Silver - NOR Ragna Agerup / Maia Agerup

Bronze - AUT Tanja Frank / Lorena Abicht

Britain's Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth finished third in their 49erFX medal race and were 4th overall.

Jason Waterhouse / Lisa Darmanin AUS

Nacra 17 Mixed : Medal Overall:

Gold - AUS Jason Waterhouse / Lisa Darmanin

Silver - ARG Santiago Lange / Cecilia Carranza Saroli

Bronze - AUT Thomas Zajac / Barbara Matz

4th GBR John Gimson / Anna Burnet

5th ITA Lorenzo Bressani / Cecilia Zorzi

6th GBR Chris Rashley / Laura Marimon Giovannetti

7th GBR Rupert White / Kirstie Urwin

8th GBR Ben Saxton / Katie Dabson

9th USA Bora Gulari / Helena Scutt

10th USA Ravi Parent / Christina Persson

RS:X Men : Medal Overall:

Gold - FRA Louis Giard

Silver -NED Kiran Badloe

Bronze - FRA Pierre Le Coq

4th GBR Tom Squires

5th ESP Ivan Pastor Lafuente

6th POL Pawel Tarnowski

7th FRA Thomas Goyard

8th GBR Sam Sills

9th GBR Kieran Holmes Martin

10th NED Dorian Van Rysselberghe

RS:X Women : Medal Overall:

Gold - FRA Hélène Noesmoen

Silver - ESP Blanca Manchon

Bronze - ITA Flavia Tartaglini

4th RUS Stefania Elfutina

5th NED Lilian De Geus

6th ISR Noga Geller

7th ITA Marta Maggetti

8th JPN Fujiko Onishi

9th JPN Yuki Sunaga

10th GBR Emma Wilson

Bryony Shaw finished 13th overall on her return to the world circuit.

Five more medal races Sunday . . . Finn, 470, Laser and Radial

Meanwhile the other five classes continue with their series racing on Biscayne Bay.

The Finn race 7 - 1st Ben Cornish GBR, 2nd Max Salminen SWE, 3rd Giles Scott GBR, 4th Caleb Paine USA.

Finn race 8 - 1st Giles Scott GBR, 2nd Ben Cornish GBR, 3rd Josip Olujic.

Finn race 9 - 1st Giles Scott GBR, 2nd Caleb Paine USA, 3rd Jonathan Lobert FRA.

Men Laser race 7 - 1st Tom Burton AUS, 2nd Thomas Saunders NZL, 3rd Milivoj Dukic MNE, 4th Nick Thompson.

Men Laser race 8 - 1st Michael Beckett GBR, 2nd Benjamin Vadnai HUN, 3rd Hermann Tomasgaard NOR.

Men Laser race 9 - 1st Tom Burton AUS, 2nd Michael Beckett GBR, 3rd Elliot Hanson GBR.

Men Laser overall - 1st Tom Burton AUS, 2nd Nick Thompson GBR, 3rd Philipp Buhl GER and 4th Elliot Hanson GBR.

Men 470 race 7 - 1st Luke Patience and Chris Grube GBR, 2nd Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis GRE, 3rd Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox NZL.

Women 470 race 7 - 1st Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol SLO, 2nd Maria Bozi and Rod Kloezeman GRE, 3rd Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter GBR. Mills and McIntyre Rtd.

Women Radial race 7 - 1st Alison Young GBR, 2nd Mária Érdi HUN, 3rd Tuula Tenkanen FIN.

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 January 2018 17:03 GMT