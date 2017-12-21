World Cup Series Miami - Day 4 Racing cancelled

Too much breeze has brought an early end to the day . . . The first medal races to follow on Saturday . . . RS:X, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17.
Medal Races scheduled for Saturday:
RS:X Men:
1st FRA Louis Giard 15 pts
2nd FRA Pierre Le Coq 27 pts
3rd NED Kiran Badloe 30 pts
4th ESP Ivan Pastor Lafuente 32 pts
5th POL Pawel Tarnowski 36 pts
6th GBR Tom Squires 40 pts
7th FRA Thomas Goyard 46 pts
8th GBR Sam Sills 57 pts
9th GBR Kieran Holmes Martin 60 pts
10th NED Dorian Van Rysselberghe 65 pts
RS:X Women:
1st RUS Stefania Elfutina 33 pts
2nd ESP Blanca Manchon 36 pts
3rd ITA Flavia Tartaglini 37 pts
4th FRA Hélène Noesmoen 40 pts
5th NED Lilian De Geus 46 pts
6th ISR Noga Geller 53 pts
7th ITA Marta Maggetti 54 pts
8th JPN Yuki Sunaga 65 pts
9th JPN Fujiko Onishi 66 pts
10th GBR Emma Wilson 69 pts
49er Men:
1st GBR Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell 46 pts
2nd ESP Diego Botín le Chever / Iago López Marra 49 pts
3rd ESP Federico Alonso Tellechea / Arturo Alonso Tellechea 53 pts
4th GER Tim Fischer / Fabian Graf 62 pts
5th AUT Benjamin Bildstein / David Hussl 76 pts
6th SUI Sebastien Schneiter / Lucien Cujean 82 pts
7th FRA Mathieu Frei / Noe Delpech 93 pts
8th USA Judge Ryan / Alain Sign 97 pts
9th BEL Yannick Lefèbvre / Tom Pelsmaekers 102 pts
10th BRA Carlos Robles Lorente / Marco Soffiatti Grael 103.9 pts
49erFX Women:
1st GER Victoria Jurczok / Anika Lorenz 10 pts
2nd NOR Ragna Agerup / Maia Agerup 20 pts
3rd AUT Tanja Frank / Lorena Abicht 30 pts
4th GER Tina Lutz / Susann Beucke 34 pts
5th ARG Victoria Travascio / Maria Branz 39 pts
6th GBR Sophie Weguelin / Sophie Ainsworth 43 pts
7th JPN Sayoko Harada / Sera Nagamatsu 47 pts
8th JPN Chika Hatae / Hiroka Itakura 53 pts
9th USA Stephanie Roble / Margaret Shea 60 pts
10th CRO Enia Nincevic / Mihaela De Micheli Vitturi 61 pts
Nacra 17 Mixed
1st AUS Jason Waterhouse / Lisa Darmanin14 pts
2nd ARG Santiago Lange / Cecilia Carranza Saroli 33 pts
3rd GBR John Gimson / Anna Burnet35 pts
4th AUT Thomas Zajac / Barbara Matz37 pts
5th ITA Lorenzo Bressani / Cecilia Zorzi60 pts
6th GBR Chris Rashley / Laura Marimon Giovannetti 66 pts
7th GBR Ben Saxton / Katie Dabson 66 pts
8th GBR Rupert White / Kirstie Urwin 70 pts
9th USA Bora Gulari / Helena Scutt 72 pts
10th USA Ravi Parent / Christina Persson 74 pts
Medal Races Sunday: 470, Finn, Laser, Laser Radial
Gerald New - Sailweb
26 January 2018 17:00 GMT