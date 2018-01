World Cup Series Miami - Day 4 Racing cancelled

Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin of Australia are winners of the Nacra17 event ahead of the medal race on Saturday.

British competitors have medal chances in the men's RS:X, 49er, 49er FX and Nacra17 events.

Medal Races scheduled for Saturday:

RS:X Men:

1st FRA Louis Giard 15 pts

2nd FRA Pierre Le Coq 27 pts

3rd NED Kiran Badloe 30 pts

4th ESP Ivan Pastor Lafuente 32 pts

5th POL Pawel Tarnowski 36 pts

6th GBR Tom Squires 40 pts

7th FRA Thomas Goyard 46 pts

8th GBR Sam Sills 57 pts

9th GBR Kieran Holmes Martin 60 pts

10th NED Dorian Van Rysselberghe 65 pts

RS:X Women:

1st RUS Stefania Elfutina 33 pts

2nd ESP Blanca Manchon 36 pts

3rd ITA Flavia Tartaglini 37 pts

4th FRA Hélène Noesmoen 40 pts

5th NED Lilian De Geus 46 pts

6th ISR Noga Geller 53 pts

7th ITA Marta Maggetti 54 pts

8th JPN Yuki Sunaga 65 pts

9th JPN Fujiko Onishi 66 pts

10th GBR Emma Wilson 69 pts

49er Men:

1st GBR Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell 46 pts

2nd ESP Diego Botín le Chever / Iago López Marra 49 pts

3rd ESP Federico Alonso Tellechea / Arturo Alonso Tellechea 53 pts

4th GER Tim Fischer / Fabian Graf 62 pts

5th AUT Benjamin Bildstein / David Hussl 76 pts

6th SUI Sebastien Schneiter / Lucien Cujean 82 pts

7th FRA Mathieu Frei / Noe Delpech 93 pts

8th USA Judge Ryan / Alain Sign 97 pts

9th BEL Yannick Lefèbvre / Tom Pelsmaekers 102 pts

10th BRA Carlos Robles Lorente / Marco Soffiatti Grael 103.9 pts

49erFX Women:

1st GER Victoria Jurczok / Anika Lorenz 10 pts

2nd NOR Ragna Agerup / Maia Agerup 20 pts

3rd AUT Tanja Frank / Lorena Abicht 30 pts

4th GER Tina Lutz / Susann Beucke 34 pts

5th ARG Victoria Travascio / Maria Branz 39 pts

6th GBR Sophie Weguelin / Sophie Ainsworth 43 pts

7th JPN Sayoko Harada / Sera Nagamatsu 47 pts

8th JPN Chika Hatae / Hiroka Itakura 53 pts

9th USA Stephanie Roble / Margaret Shea 60 pts

10th CRO Enia Nincevic / Mihaela De Micheli Vitturi 61 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed

1st AUS Jason Waterhouse / Lisa Darmanin 14 pts

2nd ARG Santiago Lange / Cecilia Carranza Saroli 33 pts

3rd GBR John Gimson / Anna Burnet 35 pts

4th AUT Thomas Zajac / Barbara Matz 37 pts

5th ITA Lorenzo Bressani / Cecilia Zorzi 60 pts

6th GBR Chris Rashley / Laura Marimon Giovannetti 66 pts

7th GBR Ben Saxton / Katie Dabson 66 pts

8th GBR Rupert White / Kirstie Urwin 70 pts

9th USA Bora Gulari / Helena Scutt 72 pts

10th USA Ravi Parent / Christina Persson 74 pts

Medal Races Sunday: 470, Finn, Laser, Laser Radial

Gerald New - Sailweb

26 January 2018 17:00 GMT