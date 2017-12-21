World Cup Series - Brits enjoy the breeze on day 3

Alison Young in her element - Click image for a larger image

None more so than Alison Young in the Radial who wnt from zero to hero, winning both her races and jumps into the top ten medal group.

Similarly, Luke Patience and Chris Grube (1,2) won their first 470 race and sit top of the leaderboard, ten points ahead of Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion of France.

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (12,1,3,8) in the 49er were already in second place at the start of the day, but they added another win on their way to the overall lead. They are three points ahead of Diego Botín le Chever and Iago López Marra of Spain.

While James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (6,7,23,1) improved their chances of making the 49er medal race with a win in the second race. They are 12th overall.

In the Finn, Giles Scott (2,1,4) leads overall, one point clear of Alican Kaynar of Turkey, with Edward Wright (8,12,11) in seventh overall.

Luke Patience and Chris Grube GBR - Click image for a larger image

In the women's 470 Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won the second race, but still have a lot to do to get near the podium group.

Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka (4,17) of Japan lead the 470 with a 12 point advantage over Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen (1,2) of Holland.

The Nacra17 was all action with four GBR teams finishing the day in the top ten. Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon (6,1,3) won the second race, but it was John Gimson and Anna Burnet (7,6,5) who finished best GBR in third overall.

Leading the Nacra are Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (3,2,1) of Australia, with second Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza (1,3,4) of Argentena.

In the men's Laser event, Nick Thompson (18,5) drops to third overal behind Aussie Tom Burton (6,6) and Philipp Buhl (1,7) of Germany. Elliot Hanson (21,14) is 6th overall and Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (31,8) tenth.

In the women's RS:X Emma Wilson (5,13,13) is tenth overall, while Bryony Shaw (11, DNF, 9) is 13th. Stefania Elfutina of Russia leads by three points from Blanca Manchon of Spain.

In the men's RS:X Tom Squires (9,4,1) found the conditions more to his likeing and finished the day with a win and is now sixth overall. Leading is Louis Giard (1,3,3) of France, with second countryman Pierre le Coq (7,6,4).

Just one race for the women in the 49erFX event, and Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth were among the few finishers in seventh place. They sit in sixth overall.

Race winners and leading overall are Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz of Germany, second are Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke, also of Germany.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

26 January 2018 9:43 GMT