World Cup Series Miami - Day 3 Results

Click image for a larger image

The increase in the wind strength - around 20 knots - today should see some new faces in the leading places, with the top 10 places for the weekends medal race all important . . . Refesh for latest updates . . .

First up are the 49er men with race 6 - 1st Diego Botín le Chever and Iago López Marra of Spain, 2nd Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf GER, 3rd Yannick Lefèbvre and Tom Pelsmaekers BEL.

Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt were 6th, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell 12th.

Men 49er race 7 - 1st Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell GBR, 2nd Diego Botín le Chever and Iago López Marra ESP, 3rd Federico Alonso and Arturo Alonso ESP. James Peters and Fynn Sterritt were 7th.

Men 49er race 8 - 1st Diego Botín le Chever and Iago López Marra ESP, 2nd Carl P Sylvan and Marcus Anjemark SWE, 3rd Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell GBR.

Men 49er race 8 - 1st James Petersand Fynn Sterritt GBR, 2nd Federico Alonso and Arturo Alonso ESP., 3rd Jacopo Plazzi Marzotto and Andrea Tesei ITA.

Overall Men 49er : 1st Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell GBR, 2nd Diego Botín le Chever and Iago López Marra ESP, 3rd Federico Alonso and Arturo Alonso ESP. James Peters and Fynn Sterritt are 13th.

Men Laser race 5 - 1st Philipp Buhl GER, 2nd Sam Meech NZL, 3rd Matthew Wearn AUS. Nick Thompson GBR was 18th.

Nacra17 Mixed race 7 - 1st Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza ARG, 2nd Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz AUT, 3rd Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin AUS. Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson 4th and GBR were also 5, 6 and 7th.

Nacra17 Mixed race 8 - 1st Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon GBR, 2nd Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin AUS, 3rd Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza ARG, 4th Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson GBR.

Nacra17 Mixed race 8 - 1st Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin AUS, 2nd Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz AUT, 3rd Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon GBR.

Click image for a larger image

Men RS:X race 4 - 1st Louis Giard FRA, 2nd Kiran Badloe NED, 3rd Wonwoo Cho KOR, 4th Sam Sills GBR.

Men RS:X race 5 - 1st Luuc Adrianus Van OPzeELAND NED, 2nd Kiran Badloe NED, 3rd Louis Giard FRA, 4th Tom Squires GBR.

Men RS:X race 6 - 1st Tom Squires GBR, 2nd Kiran Badloe NED, 3rd Louis Giard FRA.

Overall men RS:X: 1st Louis Giard FRA, 2nd Pierre Le Coq FRA, 3rd Kiran Badloe NED. Britain's Tom Squires is 6th, Sam Sills 8th.

Women RS:X race 5 - 1st Hélène Noesmoen, 2nd Yuki Sunaga JPN, 3rd Noy Drihan ISR. Emma Wilson GBR 5th.

Women RS:X race 6 - 1st Noy Drihan ISR, 2nd Flavia Tartaglini ITA, 3rd Hélène Noesmoen FRA. Saskia Sills was 7th, Bryony Shaw DNF.

Men 470 race 5 - 1st Luke Patience and Chris Grube GBR, 2nd Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Willcox NZL, 3rd Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez ESP.

Men 470 race 6 - 1st Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion FRA, 2nd Luke Patience and Chris Grube GBR, 3rd Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis GRE.

Women 470 race 5 - 1st Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen NED, 2nd Jennifer Poret and Camille Hautefaye FRA, 3rd Benedetta Di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini ITA. Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre were 6th, Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter 7th.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

25 January 2018 17:38 GMT