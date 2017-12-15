World Cup Series Miami - The Good and the Bad

John Gimson and Anna Burnet GBR - Click image for a larger image

Light winds do not normally play to the British team sailing strengths and a second light wind day meant some wildly flactuating results, ensuring a stern test on their mental resilience.

But there were some bright spots, and things should improve from here if the promised breeze actually arrives.

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell in the 49er spoilt a great day (2, 2) with a black flag in the final race and sit in second place, one point behind Sime and Mihovil Fantela of Croatia.

Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas are hanging on, still in the top ten ( 4,24,8) in seventh overall.

In the Finn class, Giles Scott (2,10,3) is in fourth place, tied on five points with Ed Wright (4,1,15) and Alican Kaynar (1,4,4), all just one point behind leader Ioannis Mitakis (8,3,1) of Greece.

In the Laser, Nick Thompson (6,1) made the most of his two races and is second behind Tom Burton (2,7) of Australia.

Other Brits still in the Laser top ten are Elliot Hanson (10,5) in fifth and Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (7,20) in eighth.

Nick Thompson GBR - Click image for a larger image

After three more races for the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (2,3,6) could not match the triple race wins of Australia's Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin, but they are in second, nine points off the leaders.

Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson (6,15,8) sit in 13th place, one point behind fellow Brits, Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin (15,9,15).

Luke Patience and Chris Grube (8,28,3) are in third place in the men's 470, where Naoki Ichino and Hasegawa Takashi (7,3,14) of Japan lead from Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström (2,5,5) of Sweden.

And after that things were not going so well.

In the women's RS:X Bryony Shaw retired from the third race after two good results (5,4) in the difficult light wind conditions.

Shaw is in 11th place, 25 points off the leader, Noga Geller (1,1,1) of Israel. Emma Wilson (20,12,24) is in 15th place.

Noga Geller ISR - Click image for a larger image

In the men's RS:X, Mateo Sanz Lanz of Switzerland (1,1,7) leads from Pawel Tarnowski (2,14,2) of Poland. Best GBR is Kieran Holmes Martin (6,9,6) in eighth place.

The women's Radial was something of a wipe-out for the Brits. Georgina Povall (19,11,27) finished best placed at 17th while Alison Young (3,51,52) finished a tough day in 37th overall.

Leading the Radial is Viktorija Andrulyte (17,6,2) of Lithuania, with in second Valentina Balbi (7,50,3) of Italy second.

In the women's 470, Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka (10,5,1) of Japan have a one point lead from Spain's Bàrbara Cornudella and Sara López.

Britain's top pair are Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (13,15,3) in eighth, while Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (9,20,8) are in 16th place.

In the women's 49erFX, Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth (15,8,15,5) survived a long day on the water in eighth place.

Leaders are Germany's Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz (4,1,1,1) obviously enjoying the conditions, they have a six point lead ahead of Ragna and Maia Agerup of Norway.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

25 January 2018 9:44 GMT