World Cup Series Miami - Day 2

The breeze in Biscayne Bay was much better in the morning, between 10 and 12 knots currently, but is going light as the day progresses. Refresh for latest results . . .

RS:X men have just had to abandon their first race.

Men's Finn race 1 - 1st Alican Kaynar of Turkey, 2nd Giles Scott GBR and 3rd Caleb Paine USA, 4th Ed Wright GBR.

Men's Finn race 2 - 1st Ed Wright GBR, 2nd Anders Pedersen NOR, 3rd Ioannis Mitakis GRE. Giles Scott was 10th.

Men's Finn race 3 - 1st Ioannis Mitakis GRE, 2nd Johannes Pettersson SWE, 3rd Giles Scott GBR. Ed Wright GBR was 15th.

Women's RS:X race 2 - 1st Noga Geller of Israel, 2nd Maya Morris ISR, 3rd Blanca Manchon ESP. Bryony Shaw GBR was 5th.

Women's RS:X race 3 - 1st Noga Geller ISR, 2nd Stefania Elfutina RUS, 3rd Lilian De Geus NED, 4th Bryony Shaw GBR.

Women's RS:X race 4 - 1st Noga Geller ISR, 2nd Stefania Elfutina RUS, 3rd Megumi Komine JPN. Bryony Shaw GBR was DNF.

Overall after 4 races - 1st Noga Geller ISR, 2nd Stefania Elfutina RUS, 3rd Fujiko Onishi JPN. 11th Bryony Shaw GBR, 15th Emma Wilson.

Women's 49erFX race 3 - 1st Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke of Germany, 2nd Anna Yamazaki and Sena Takano JPN, 3rd Chika Hatae and Hiroka Itakura JPN. Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey GBR were 11th.

Women's 49erFX race 4 - 1st Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz GER, 2nd Ragna and Maia Agerup NOR, 3rd Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht AUT. Dobson and Tidey GBR 7th, Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth 8th.

Women's 49erFX race 5 - 1st Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz GER, 2nd Chika Hatae and Hiroka Itakura JPN, 3rd Sayoko Harada and Sera Nagamatsu JPN. Dobson and Tidey 9th.

Overall after race 5 - 1st Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz GER, 2nd Ragna and Maia Agerup NOR, 3rd Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke GER. 9th Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth GBR.

Men's 470 race 2 - 1st David Bargehr and Lukas Mähr of austria, 2nd Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström SWE, 3rd Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion FRA. Luke Patience and Chris Grube GBR were 8th.

Men's 470 race 3 - 1st Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar SWE

Women's 470 race 2 - 1st Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska POL, 2nd Bàrbara Cornudella and Sara López ESP, 3rd Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero ESP. Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart GBR were 6th. Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 9th.

Women Radial race 1 - 1st Maria Erdi HUN, 2nd Emma Plasschaert BEL, 3rd Alison Young GBR.

24 January 2018 17:10 GMT