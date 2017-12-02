World Cup Series Miami - Day 1 Results

RS:X Bryony Shaw 19th - Click image for a larger image

The wind played hide and seek for all of the morning, before filling in the afternoon and allowing seven of the ten fleets to get in at least one race.

The Race Committee will look to catch up on races missed on Wednesday, in a bid to get back on schedule.

Nacra17 Mixed (19 entries)

1st AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ -12 1 4 5 pts

2nd AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 1 4 -12 5 pts

3rd ITA 363 Lorenzo BRESSANI and Cecilia ZORZI 3 2 -6 5 pts

4th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET -20 3 3 6 pts

5th BRA 171 Samuel ALBRECHT and Bruna MARTINELLI 6 -15 1 7 pts

6th USA 360 Bora GULARI and Helena SCUTT 2 -16 5 7 pts

7th GER 369 Johannes POLGAR and Carolina WERNER 9 -11 2 11 pts

8th GBR 366 Rupert WHITE and Kirstie URWIN 7 6 -13 13 pts

9th GBR 257 Chris RASHLEY and Laura MARIMON GIOVANNETTI -13 7 8 15 pts

10th USA 392 Ravi PARENT and Christina PERSSON -20 5 11 16 pts

470 Women (33 entries)

1st JPN 1 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA and Miho YOSHIOKA 1 pts

2nd ISR 12 Yahel WALLACH and Shahar TIBI 2 pts

3rd SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER 3 pts

4th JPN 12 Mano UDAGAWA and Yurie SEKI 4 pts

5th SLO 64 Tina MRAK and Veronika MACAROL 5 pts

6th BRA 177 Fernanda OLIVEIRA and Ana LUIZA BARBACHAN 6 pts

7th FRA 7 Marina LEFORT and Lara GRANIER 7 pts

8th ESP 14 Bàrbara CORNUDELLA and Sara LÓPEZ 8 pts

9th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Sveva CARRARO 9 pts

10th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Irmina MRÓZEK GLISZCZYNSKA 10 pts

470 Men (37 entries)

1st JPN 4318 Naoki ICHINO and Hasegawa TAKASHI 1 pts

2nd GBR 1 Luke PATIENCE and Chris GRUBE 2 pts

3rd AUT 17 Nikolaus KAMPELMÜHLER and Thomas CZAJKA3 pts

4th JPN 15 Daichi TAKAYAMA and Kimihiko IMAMURA 4 pts

5th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 5 pts

6th SUI 46 Kilian WAGEN and Gregoire SIEGWART 6 pts

7th FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION 7 pts

8th JPN 7 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI 8 pts

9th USA 1 Stuart McNAY and Graham BIEHL 9 pts

10th AUT 3 Yannis SAJE and Lukas HABERL 10 pts

49erFX Women (21 entries)

1st NOR 20 Ragna and Maia AGERUP 1 2 3 pts

2nd GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 2 5 7 pts

3rd GBR 99 Sophie WEGUELIN and Sophie AINSWORTH4 3 7 pts

4th AUT 61 Tanja FRANK and Lorena ABICHT 5 6 11 pts

5th USA 50 Stephanie ROBLE and Margaret SHEA8 4 12 pts

6th JPN 117 Anna YAMAZAKI and Sena TAKANO 3 14 17 pts

7th JPN 611 Chika HATAE and Hiroka ITAKURA 6 12 18 pts

8th CZE 777 Veronika and Katerina ŽIVNÁ 11 9 20 pts

9th GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 14 7 21 pts

10th AUS 101 Natasha BRYANT andAnnie WILMOT 13 8 21 pts

49er Men (38 entries)

1st CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 5 1 6 pts

2nd ESP 97 Diego BOTÍN le CHEVER and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA 4 4 8 pts

3rd DEN 132 Mads Emil LÜBECK and Nikolaj HOFFMANN BUHL 6 6 12 pts

4th AUT 3 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 2 11 13 pts

5th GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 7 7 14 pts

6th BEL 24 Yannick LEFÈBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS 3 13 16 pts

7th FRA 14 Mathieu FREI and Noé DELPECH 14 3 17

8th GBR 1 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 1 17 18 pts

9th ESP 46 Federico and Arturo ALONSO TELLECHEA 8 12 20 pts

10th GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Christopher THOMAS 16 5 21 pts

Laser Men (70 entries)

1st GER 212767 Philipp BUHL 6 3 9 pts

2nd FRA 213607 Loïc QUEYROUX 8 9 17 pts

3rd GBR 209134 Elliot HANSON 9 13 22 pts

4th NED 171900 Niels BROEKHUIZEN 22 1 23 pts

5th USA 211515 Charlie BUCKINGHAM 2 21 23 pts

6th GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON 11 15 26 pts

7th ITA 211979 Francesco MARRAI 20 7 27 pts

8th PER 206115 Stefano PESCHIERA 1 27 28 pts

9th ITA 188953 Giovanni COCCOLUTO 3 25 28 pts

10th NZL 212007 Sam MEECH 12 16 28 pts

RS:X Women (35 entries)

1st JPN 94 Fujiko ONISHI 1 pts

2nd ISR 5 Noga GELLER 2 pts

3rd FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN 3 pts

4th FRA 24 Berenice MEGE 4 pts

5th ITA 46 Flavia TARTAGLINI 5 pts

6th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 6 pts

7th JPN 72 Megumi KOMINE 7 pts

8th PER 50 Maria Belen BAZO 8 pts

9th RUS 1 Stefania ELFUTINA 9 pts

10th HKG 4 Wai Yan NGAI 10 pts

No racing for the Women's Radial, Men's Finn and Men's RS:X.

All results available here

Gerald New - Sailweb

24 January 2018 10:40 GMT