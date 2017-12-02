World Cup Series Miami - Day 1 Results

The opening day of the 2018 World Cup Series Miami, USA, was a struggle for the 543 sailors from 50 nations hoping to jump-start their Olympic campaign.
The wind played hide and seek for all of the morning, before filling in the afternoon and allowing seven of the ten fleets to get in at least one race.
The Race Committee will look to catch up on races missed on Wednesday, in a bid to get back on schedule.
Nacra17 Mixed (19 entries)
1st AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ -12 1 4 5 pts
2nd AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 1 4 -12 5 pts
3rd ITA 363 Lorenzo BRESSANI and Cecilia ZORZI 3 2 -6 5 pts
4th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET -20 3 3 6 pts
5th BRA 171 Samuel ALBRECHT and Bruna MARTINELLI 6 -15 1 7 pts
6th USA 360 Bora GULARI and Helena SCUTT 2 -16 5 7 pts
7th GER 369 Johannes POLGAR and Carolina WERNER 9 -11 2 11 pts
8th GBR 366 Rupert WHITE and Kirstie URWIN 7 6 -13 13 pts
9th GBR 257 Chris RASHLEY and Laura MARIMON GIOVANNETTI -13 7 8 15 pts
10th USA 392 Ravi PARENT and Christina PERSSON -20 5 11 16 pts
470 Women (33 entries)
1st JPN 1 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA and Miho YOSHIOKA 1 pts
2nd ISR 12 Yahel WALLACH and Shahar TIBI 2 pts
3rd SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI and Maja SIEGENTHALER 3 pts
4th JPN 12 Mano UDAGAWA and Yurie SEKI 4 pts
5th SLO 64 Tina MRAK and Veronika MACAROL 5 pts
6th BRA 177 Fernanda OLIVEIRA and Ana LUIZA BARBACHAN 6 pts
7th FRA 7 Marina LEFORT and Lara GRANIER 7 pts
8th ESP 14 Bàrbara CORNUDELLA and Sara LÓPEZ 8 pts
9th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Sveva CARRARO 9 pts
10th POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Irmina MRÓZEK GLISZCZYNSKA 10 pts
470 Men (37 entries)
1st JPN 4318 Naoki ICHINO and Hasegawa TAKASHI 1 pts
2nd GBR 1 Luke PATIENCE and Chris GRUBE 2 pts
3rd AUT 17 Nikolaus KAMPELMÜHLER and Thomas CZAJKA3 pts
4th JPN 15 Daichi TAKAYAMA and Kimihiko IMAMURA 4 pts
5th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik FOCK and Marcus DACKHAMMAR 5 pts
6th SUI 46 Kilian WAGEN and Gregoire SIEGWART 6 pts
7th FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION 7 pts
8th JPN 7 Tetsuya ISOZAKI and Akira TAKAYANAGI 8 pts
9th USA 1 Stuart McNAY and Graham BIEHL 9 pts
10th AUT 3 Yannis SAJE and Lukas HABERL 10 pts
49erFX Women (21 entries)
1st NOR 20 Ragna and Maia AGERUP 1 2 3 pts
2nd GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 2 5 7 pts
3rd GBR 99 Sophie WEGUELIN and Sophie AINSWORTH4 3 7 pts
4th AUT 61 Tanja FRANK and Lorena ABICHT 5 6 11 pts
5th USA 50 Stephanie ROBLE and Margaret SHEA8 4 12 pts
6th JPN 117 Anna YAMAZAKI and Sena TAKANO 3 14 17 pts
7th JPN 611 Chika HATAE and Hiroka ITAKURA 6 12 18 pts
8th CZE 777 Veronika and Katerina ŽIVNÁ 11 9 20 pts
9th GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 14 7 21 pts
10th AUS 101 Natasha BRYANT andAnnie WILMOT 13 8 21 pts
49er Men (38 entries)
1st CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 5 1 6 pts
2nd ESP 97 Diego BOTÍN le CHEVER and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA 4 4 8 pts
3rd DEN 132 Mads Emil LÜBECK and Nikolaj HOFFMANN BUHL 6 6 12 pts
4th AUT 3 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 2 11 13 pts
5th GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 7 7 14 pts
6th BEL 24 Yannick LEFÈBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS 3 13 16 pts
7th FRA 14 Mathieu FREI and Noé DELPECH 14 3 17
8th GBR 1 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 1 17 18 pts
9th ESP 46 Federico and Arturo ALONSO TELLECHEA 8 12 20 pts
10th GBR 17 Jack HAWKINS and Christopher THOMAS 16 5 21 pts
Laser Men (70 entries)
1st GER 212767 Philipp BUHL 6 3 9 pts
2nd FRA 213607 Loïc QUEYROUX 8 9 17 pts
3rd GBR 209134 Elliot HANSON 9 13 22 pts
4th NED 171900 Niels BROEKHUIZEN 22 1 23 pts
5th USA 211515 Charlie BUCKINGHAM 2 21 23 pts
6th GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON 11 15 26 pts
7th ITA 211979 Francesco MARRAI 20 7 27 pts
8th PER 206115 Stefano PESCHIERA 1 27 28 pts
9th ITA 188953 Giovanni COCCOLUTO 3 25 28 pts
10th NZL 212007 Sam MEECH 12 16 28 pts
RS:X Women (35 entries)
1st JPN 94 Fujiko ONISHI 1 pts
2nd ISR 5 Noga GELLER 2 pts
3rd FRA 57 Hélène NOESMOEN 3 pts
4th FRA 24 Berenice MEGE 4 pts
5th ITA 46 Flavia TARTAGLINI 5 pts
6th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 6 pts
7th JPN 72 Megumi KOMINE 7 pts
8th PER 50 Maria Belen BAZO 8 pts
9th RUS 1 Stefania ELFUTINA 9 pts
10th HKG 4 Wai Yan NGAI 10 pts
No racing for the Women's Radial, Men's Finn and Men's RS:X.
Gerald New - Sailweb
24 January 2018 10:40 GMT