World Cup Series Miami - Softly, Softly

Second in the 49er race 1 were Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl AUT and third Yannick Lefèbvre and Tom Pelsmaekers BEL.

In the 49er race 2 - 1st Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela of Croatia, 2nd Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros FRA, 3rd Mathieu Frei and Noe Delpech FRA.

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell were 17th putting them 8th overall with Fantela and Fantela overall leaders.

In the men's 470 race 1 - 1st Naoki Ichinoand Hasegawa Takashi of Japan, 2nd Luke Patience and Chris Grube GBR, 3rd Nikolaus Kampelmühler and Thomas Czajka AUT.

Women's 470 race 1 - 1st Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka of japan, 2nd Yahel Wallach and Shahar Tibi ISR, 3rd Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler SUI.

Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre were 10th.

Women's 49erFX race 1 - 1st Victoria Travascio and Maria Branz ARG, 2nd Ragna and Maia Agerup NOR, 3rd Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz GER.

Women's 49erFX race 2 - 1st Victoria Travascio and Maria Branz ARG, 2nd Ragna and Maia Agerup NOR, 3rd Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth GBR.

Travascio and Branz lead the 49erFX with 2nd Ragna and Maia Agerup, 3rd Weguelin and Ainsworth.

In the Men's Laser race 1 - 1st Stefano Peschiera of Preu, 2nd Charlie Buckingham USA, 3rd Giovanni Coccoluto ITA. Best GBR was Lorenzo Chiavarini in 5th place, Nick Thompson was 11th.

Men's Laser race 2 - 1st Niels Broekhuizen NED, 2nd Karl-Martin Rammo EST, 3rd Philipp Buhl GER. Best GBR was Elliot Hanson in 13th place.

Philipp Buhl leads Laser overall, 2nd Loïc Queyroux, 3rd Elliot Hanson, Thompson is 6th overall.

Nacra17 - Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin of Australia won the first race, 2nd Bora Gulari and Helena Scutt USA, 3rd Lorenzo Bressani and Cecilia Zorzi ITA.

Nacra17 race 2 - 1st Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz of Austria, 2nd Lorenzo Bressani and Cecilia Zorzi ITA, 3rd John Gimson and Anna Burnet GBR.

Nacra17 race 3 - 1st Samuel Albrecht and Bruna Martinelli BRA, 2nd Johannes Polgar and Carolina Werner GER, 3rd John Gimson and Anna Burnet GBR.

Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz of Austria lead Nacra17 overall after 3 races, Gimson and Burnet are 4th.

Women's RS:X race 1 - 1st Fujiko Onishi of Japan, 2nd Noga Geller ISR, 3rd Hélène Noesmoen FRA. Emma Wilson was best placed GBR in 6th, Bryony Shaw was 19th.

No racing for the Women's Radial, Men's Finn and Men's RS:X.

Gerald New - Sailweb

23 January 2018 20:54 GMT