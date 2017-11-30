Olympic
 

RYA confirmes British Sailing Team

The RYA has confirmed the British Sailing Team members who will compete in the first World Cup Series event of the year.

Bryony Shaw is back - Click image for a larger image

The Olympic Classes regatta in Miami this week represents the team’s first major test of 2018 – and for many sailors marks the beginning of their push towards Tokyo.

It also marks the first major event under new RYA Director of Racing Ian Walker.

It will provide a benchmark for the team following several months of hard winter training in Europe as it gears up for 2018’s main event – the Hempel Sailing World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, this summer, the first opportunity for Olympic qualification.

Notable returns to the competitive circuit include: Bryony Shaw in the RS:X, Giles Scott in the Finn, and Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre in the 470.

British Sailing Team members competing at the World Cup Series Miami:

Laser Radial - Alison Young, Georgina Povall
Laser - Nick Thompson, Lorenzo Chiavarini, Elliot Hanson, Jack Wetherell, Michael Beckett
Finn - Giles Scott, Ben Cornish, Edward Wright
RS:X Women - Bryony Shaw, Emma Wilson, Saskia Sills
RS:X Men - Tom Squires, Andy Brown, Daniel Wilson, Kieran Holmes Martin
470 Women - Hannah Mills/Eilidh McIntyre, Jess Lavery/Flora Stewart, Amy Seabright/Anna Carpenter
470 Men - Luke Patience/Chris Grube, Martin Wrigley/James Taylor
49erFX - Charlotte Dobson/Saskia Tidey, Sophie Weguelin/Sophie Ainsworth
49er - Dylan Fletcher/Stuart Bithell, James Peters/Fynn Sterritt, Chris Taylor/Sam Batten, Jack Hawkins/Christopher Thomas
Nacra 17 - Ben Saxton/Katie Dabson, Chris Rashley/Laura Marimon, John Gimson/Anna Burnet, Rupert White/Kirstie Urwin.

Racing getting underway on Tuesday 23 January.

British Olympic Squad head to Miami

Gerald New - Sailweb
21 January 2018 11:46 GMT

