RYA confirmes British Sailing Team

Bryony Shaw is back - Click image for a larger image

The Olympic Classes regatta in Miami this week represents the team’s first major test of 2018 – and for many sailors marks the beginning of their push towards Tokyo.

It also marks the first major event under new RYA Director of Racing Ian Walker.

It will provide a benchmark for the team following several months of hard winter training in Europe as it gears up for 2018’s main event – the Hempel Sailing World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, this summer, the first opportunity for Olympic qualification.

Notable returns to the competitive circuit include: Bryony Shaw in the RS:X, Giles Scott in the Finn, and Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre in the 470.

British Sailing Team members competing at the World Cup Series Miami:

Laser Radial - Alison Young, Georgina Povall

Laser - Nick Thompson, Lorenzo Chiavarini, Elliot Hanson, Jack Wetherell, Michael Beckett

Finn - Giles Scott, Ben Cornish, Edward Wright

RS:X Women - Bryony Shaw, Emma Wilson, Saskia Sills

RS:X Men - Tom Squires, Andy Brown, Daniel Wilson, Kieran Holmes Martin

470 Women - Hannah Mills/Eilidh McIntyre, Jess Lavery/Flora Stewart, Amy Seabright/Anna Carpenter

470 Men - Luke Patience/Chris Grube, Martin Wrigley/James Taylor

49erFX - Charlotte Dobson/Saskia Tidey, Sophie Weguelin/Sophie Ainsworth

49er - Dylan Fletcher/Stuart Bithell, James Peters/Fynn Sterritt, Chris Taylor/Sam Batten, Jack Hawkins/Christopher Thomas

Nacra 17 - Ben Saxton/Katie Dabson, Chris Rashley/Laura Marimon, John Gimson/Anna Burnet, Rupert White/Kirstie Urwin.

Racing getting underway on Tuesday 23 January.

Gerald New - Sailweb

21 January 2018 11:46 GMT