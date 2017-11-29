Brits warm-up for Miami World Cup event



In the men's 49er, Diego Botin and Iago Marra of Spain finished 20 points ahead of Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell.

In third were Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl AUT. James Peters and Fynn Sterritt GBR finished in fifth place.

In the women's 49erFX, Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea of the USA were the winners ahead of Ragna and Maja Ageru of Norway.

In the Nacra17, Olympic champions Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza ARG finished winners ahead of Britain's Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson. Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon GBR were fifth.

At the Lauderdale YC the Laser and Finn classes were racing.

Juan Maegli GUA won the Laser evnt ahead of Robert Davis CAN in a 44 boat fleet.

A bigger fleet for the mixed Radial (93) where the winner was Chase Carraway of the USA.

First women was Pernelle Michon of France, in second place overall. Hannah Snellgrove GBR was fifth overall.

Milan Vujasinovic of Croatia won the Finn (8 entries) with Caleb Paine USA in second. No GBR sailing.

At the Coconut Grove SC the 470 North American Championships were taking place.

Britain's Luke Patience and Chris Grube took the men's 470 event ahead of Anton Dahleberg and Fredrik Bergstrom SWE.

Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes Van Veen of Holland won hte women's 470 ahead of Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka of Japan. Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart GBR were ninth.

World Cup Series Miami begins on Tuesday January 23.

Gerald New - Sailweb

16 January 2018 7:50 GMT