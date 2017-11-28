British Olympic Squad head to Miami

470 - Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre - Click image for a larger image

According to the latest entry lists the first Olympic classes event in Miami will feature some major British Olympic competitors returning to the World Cup circuit.

Finn gold medalist Giles Scott continues preparation for 2020 with entry at Miami alongside Ben Cornish and Ed Wright.

Another 2016 gold medalist, Hannah Mills now sailing with Eilidh McIntyre in the women's 470 and seems set on the 470 event for Japan, after dabbling briefly in the 49erFX.

Returning to the women's RS:X is Bryony Shaw, Miami will be her first competitive event since taking a break for the birth of new son Jaddek.

2018 sees the pressure starts to mount for Olympic qualification and team selection.

Still two years to go but every event will count from now and the pressure will mount, with the old guard facing new, young competitors for the Japan 2020 Olympic team.



GBR Competitors at Miami World Cup Series event (Provisional)

470 Men - Martin Wrigley and James Taylor.

470 Women - Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter, Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart.

Finn - Ben Cornish, Giles Scott, Edward Wright.

Laser Men - Elliot Hanson.

49er Women - Kate Macgregor and Sophie Ainsworth, Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey.

Radial Women - Hannah Snellgrove.

RSX Women - Emma Wilson, Imogen Sills, Saskia Sills, Bryony Shaw.

RSX Men - Tom Squires, Kieran Holmes Martin, Daniel Wilson, Sam Sills.

Nacra 17 - Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin, John Gimson and Anna Burnet.

49er Men - No GBR entry listed.

Gerald New - Sailweb

15 January 2018 23:25 GMT