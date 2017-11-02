Interested in competing at 2018 Sailing Worlds?





Given the complex qualification process, the RYA needs to have in place an entry Priority Ranking List.

All sailors who would like to request entry to represent GBR at the Championships must register with the RYA by 1 February 2018.

To register send an email to this effect to Sasha Lines (sasha.lines@rya.org.uk)

The RYA Olympic Steering Group (OSG) will use its best endeavours to announce the selected sailor(s) in each class on or before 1 June 2018.

The OSG will use any information it thinks is relevant to create the Priority Ranking List, including the following primary indicators:

a. RYA World Class Programme “A” and “B” status sailors

b. International Indicator event (s) see "Indicators" below, on a cumulative series score with ties broken on the basis of the last event.

c. 2017 RYA National Ranking Series / UKLA Laser ladder (as appropriate).

Note that the following 2018 events are "Indicators": Princess Sophia Regatta, Finn European Championships, Laser & Radial European Championships and the 470 European Championships.

Late applications for entries will be accepted at the sole discretion of the RYA Olympic Steering Group.

