49er set for a Progressive 2018 Euros

The 49er/49erFX 2018 season calendar is finally set with the announcement last week of the Junior Worlds and this week for the European Championships.

Marcus and Ben tell us that they are focused on securing the 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 for Paris 2024, but in politics there are no sure things (Theresa May would agree with that guys).

The 49er/49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships will join Foiling Kitesurf for a "Progressive Sailing Festival" in La Rochelle scheduled from July 8-13, 2018.

The kites will be at an adjacent beach to maintain a degree of seperation, but the event itself should be a fun one in front of packed French beaches.

The U23 49er/49erFX and Nacra 17 Junior World Championships are now set for the end of August 2018.

Marseille will host the championship, and the Olympic racing six years later, giving sailors, officials, and fans a look at both the venue and the likely stars of this future championship.

Gerald New - Sailweb

16 December 2017 10:05 GMT