World Sailing to change Olympic classes in New Year

A list of changes has already been leaked and eliminates the two Windsurfer classes (RS:X men and women), as well as cutting back the dinghy (470) and skiff (49er) to just one mixed-gender event for each.

The leaked list contains the replecement of the removed/reduced classes with Foiling kites and an Offshore event.

The Events Committee will debate electronically which Events will be placed under review and a recommendation will be given to World Sailing's Council for approval by 31 January.

By 19 February 2018, the World Sailing's Council will vote electronically on approving the Events Committee recommendation and if approved, the list of Events placed under review will be published.

In addition, under new Regulations approved by World Sailing's Council in November, the Board of Directors will decide what Olympic Equipment is being reviewed in accordance with World Sailing's anti-trust review procedures by 8 January 2018.

All of this will take place before World Sailing's Mid-Year Meetings, set to be held in London, Great Britain in May.



The Events Committee will meet on 12 May with the Equipment Committee following on 13 May.

World Sailing's Council, the policy-making body, will meet on 14 and 15 May to make the final decision on the Events, the name of the competition, based-on advice from the expert committees.

By no later than November 2019, World Sailing's Council will decide on any new equipment used for 2024.



The International Olympic Committee is expected to confirm the event programme for the 2024 Olympic Games in the autumn of 2020.

Gerald New - Sailweb

13 December 2017 14:34 GMT