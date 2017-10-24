Marseille to host 2018 World Cup Series Final

The 2017/2018 World Cup Series commenced in Japan in October 2017.

Miami will host the American round in January 2018 followed by Hyères, France in April.

Marseille will host the final from 3 – 10 June 2018.

World Sailing's Board of Directors conducted a formal review and evaluation of bids received from Tallinn, Estonia as well as Marseille with the French venue awarded the event, subject to the signing of the event contract.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

2 December 2017 11:40 GMT