Olympic
 

Marseille to host 2018 World Cup Series Final

World Sailing's World Cup Series Final in 2018 will head to Marseille, France, the host city for the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition.

The 2017/2018 World Cup Series commenced in Japan in October 2017.

Miami will host the American round in January 2018 followed by Hyères, France in April.

Marseille will host the final from 3 – 10 June 2018.

World Sailing's Board of Directors conducted a formal review and evaluation of bids received from Tallinn, Estonia as well as Marseille with the French venue awarded the event, subject to the signing of the event contract.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
2 December 2017 11:40 GMT

Related articles

Marseille to host 2018 World Cup Series Final 2 December 2017 11:40
Sail Melbourne Olympic classes - Final 2 December 2017 10:29
Sail Melbourne Olympic classes - Black out 1 December 2017 22:43
Sail Melbourne Olympic classes - Day 2 30 November 2017 23:11
Sail Melbourne Olympic classes get underway 29 November 2017 9:27
Slingsby switches to Finn for Sail Melbourne 28 November 2017 7:41
World Sailing finalise Tokyo 2020 Olympic race format 12 November 2017 16:50
World Sailng Annual Conference - There will be tears! 2 November 2017 20:39
GBR on the podium at Enoshima Olympic Week 30 October 2017 8:28
Enoshima Olympic Week - GBR move to top leaderboard 28 October 2017 14:23
Olympic Week Enoshima - Scott takes early lead 27 October 2017 9:25
Giles Scott returns to Olympic competition 24 October 2017 10:28


Latest






















UK Hosted