Olympic
 

Sail Melbourne Olympic classes - Black out

Not only did Sail Melbourne have trouble with getting any sailing completed on day 3, the Internet gateway went down so the news didn't get out until much later.

Friday posed a whole new range of challenges to competitors with temperatures dropping and the first part of the much talked about Victorian weather front moving in.

Nothing really changed overall in the Olympic classes . . .

Jake Lilley (2,1) now has a nine point lead in the Finn.

In the mixed 470 fleet, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (1,1) now lead by three points from
Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura JPN (3,2).

Tom Burton (5,2,1) leads the Laser event. Matt Wearn (1,1,4) is is now second and Jeremy O'Connell (3,7,6) is third.

The mixed RS:X fleet leader Joanna Sterling has seven wins from seven races.

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 did not race.

G New
1 December 2017 22:43 GMT

