Sail Melbourne Olympic classes - Day 2

More high temperatures and a hot breeze blowing off the land did not allow the sailors any cool off out on Port Phillip. A full day of racing was completed in most classes though with gains and losses across the fleets.

Jake Lilley consolidated his lead in the Finn class with two wins, Tom Slingsby remains second (3,6) in a three-way tie with Max Salminen SWE (4,3) and Britain's Ed Wright (2,9).

Tom Burton took back to back wins in the Laser event and is the new overall leader. Jeremy O'Connell (2,2) is in second place, Matt Wearn (3,3) is third and Luke Elliott (4,7) is fourth.

In the mixed 470 fleet, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (4,1) remain tied for the lead with Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura JPN (1,4). Third are Christopher Harlwood and Josh Dawson (2,2).

After two more races for the men's 49er, David Gilmour and Joel Turner (1,2) take a four point lead from Will and Sam Phillips (4,3).

Third are Judge Ryan and Hans Henken USA (3,6) with Nevin Snow and Mac Agnese USA (6,11) dropping to fourth.

Two more races for the women's 49erFX with back to back wins for Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot, but Amelia Stabback and Ella Clark (2,3) keep a one point lead.

Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot (3,2) take third place with Caitlin Elks and Hayley Clark now fourth (4,5).

In the Nacra 17, Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (1,1) have a three point lead over Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland (2,2). Third are Tayla Rietman and Lachlan White (3,4)

The mixed RS:X fleet leader is Joanna Sterling with five wins from five races.

On Friday the Invited Classes will join the racing action with the International 420, 29ers, Laser Radial and Laser 4.7 as well as the Nacra 15, Open Bic and 2.4m joining the mix.

Gerald New - Sailweb

30 November 2017 8:21 GMT