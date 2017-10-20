Olympic
 

Sail Melbourne Olympic classes get underway

The Olympic classes regatta, Sail Melbourne, got underway Wednesday. In the Finn event Tom Slingsby - 2012 Olympic Laser champion - won the second race to sit second overall.

Sail Melbourne International 2017 opened with the Olympic classes heading out on Port Phillip on what was a scorcher of a day one.

Around 35 degrees and a dying morning breeze made for a long wait onshore before the sea breeze filled back in and racing got underway.

Overall Jake Lilley (1,2) leads the Finn class with Slingsby second (5,1), Max Salminen SWE (2,4) and Britain's Ed Wright (4,3) fourth.

Jeremy O'Connell (1,3) won the opening Laser race, but Matthew Wearn (2,1) took the second and the overall lead with O'Connell second and Tom Burton (3,2) in third.

After three races for the men's 49er, Will and Sam Phillips (4,4,1) take a one point lead from David Gilmour and Joel Turner (1,5,4) with Nevin Snow and Mac Agnese USA (2,1,9) in third place.

In the mixed 470 fleet, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (2,1) tie for the lead with Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura JPN (1,2). Third are Christopher Harlwood and Josh Dawson (4,4).

Amelia Stabback and Ella Clark (3,1,1) lead the women's 49erFX after three races. Second are Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot (2,2,4), and in third place Caitlin Elks and Hayley Clark (1,3,5).

In the Nacra 17, Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (2,1,1) lead after three races from Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland (1,2,2).

The mixed RS:X fleet leader after one race is Joanna Sterling.

Gerald New - Sailweb
29 November 2017 9:27 GMT

