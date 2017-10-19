Slingsby switches to Finn for Sail Melbourne

Click image for a larger image

Slingsby took part in the local “Go for Gold” regatta at Blackrock over last weekend where he had a surprise win over Swedish 2017 Finn World Champion Max Salminen.

"I did Go for Gold last weekend and did really well in the light winds. Obviously, I had a bit of an advantage over the other guys there, as I’m ten kilos lighter than them."

"But it will look a bit different this week with pretty strong winds forecast for the week. I will have to hike as hard as I can and try to stay with these guys,” Slingsby said.

"These guys” include Australian Sailing Team’s Jake Lilley and Melbourne local Oliver Tweddell as well as Australian Sailing Squad’s up and coming Finn Sailors Jock Calvert and Lewis Brake.

Ed Wright from Britain, Kyle Martin from Canada and Rock Evans from Bermuda complete the international, high profile line-up in the Finn fleet.

Slingsby is light by Finn weight standards, but has said he will do Sail Melbourne and then make a decision (on Tokyo 2020).

Sail Melbourne International is the inaugural leg of the new Asia-Pacific Circuit with a strong Asian representation to compete in Melbourne.

Ed Wright in the Finn event is the only GBR competitor.

Racing is scheduled to kick-off on Wednesday, 29 November with the Olympic classes racing from Wednesday through to Saturday, 2 December.

The majority of the Invited classes to race from Thursday, 30 November through to 3 December 2017.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

28 November 2017 7:41 GMT