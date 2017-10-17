GBR on the podium at Enoshima Olympic Week

Giles Scott, Finn Gold - Click image for a larger image

British Sailing Team wins in the Finn, 49er and men's 470 classess are rightly celebrated but the event raised more questions than answers about the state of the team.

Yes, Giles Scott fitted back seamlessly in a small (but quality) Finn fleet.

Yes we have the two best world-class 49er crews on the circuit at present, and yes our 470 guys are world class.

But, we are over two years away from the next Olympics and two years is a very long time in sport, even a slow changing sport such as sailing.

The crews that did well, we expect to be on the podium at this stage, they are GBR Olympic sailors, they should be piling up the silverware at this sort of "training/familiarisation" event.

But will those performing well this past week still be there in two years time? What we need to see are the new names pushing these familiar names.

Because if there has been one feature of Britain's fabled Olympic squad recently, it has been the lack of ruthlessness in changing the old guard.

Team GBR lacks depth in several events . . . men and women's 470 and RS:X, and the women's Radial.

In the 470 we are already looking at the two crews from Rio booking their places for Tokyo, and in the RS:X we may also have to rely on some more experienced familair names.

So, yes good results where we expected them, but better to look at where we did not get results: RS:X, Radial, Laser or could not send a competitor.

Enoshima Olympic Week 2017 - Overall

Finn: 1st Giles Scott, 2nd Jake Lilley AUS, 3rd Nicholas Heiner NED.

470 Men: 1st Luke Patience / Chris Grube, 2nd Daichi Takayama / Kimihiko Imamur JPN, 3rd David Bargehr / David Bargehr AUT.

49er Men: 1st Dylan Fletcher / Stuart Bithell, 2nd James Peters / Fynn Sterritt, 3rd Logan Dunning / Oscar Gunn NZL.

Laser Men: 1st Thomas Saunders NZL, 2nd Matthew Wearn AUS, 3rd Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini.

Radial Women: 1st Erika Reineke USA, 2nd Tatiana Drozdovskaya BLR, 3rd Vasileia Karachaliou GRE.

GBR 9th Alison Young.

RS:X Men: 1st Mengfan Gao CHN, 2nd Taehoon Lee KOR, 3rd Makoto Tomizawa JPN.

GBR 7th Andy Brown.

RS:X Women: No GBR Entry. 1st Lilian de Geus NED.

470:Women: No GBR Entry. 1st Benedetta Di Salle / Alessandra Dubbini.

49erFX Women: No GBR entry. 1st Alexandra Maloney / Molly Meech NZL.

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

29 October 2017 11:20 GMT