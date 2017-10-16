Enoshima Olympic Week - GBR move to top leaderboard

Click image for a larger image

Giles Scott continued his come-back in the Finn class event, winning all three races to take a five point lead over Jake Lilley (2,3,2) of Australia. Nicholas Heiner (5,4,3) is in third place with Ben Cornish (3,2,5) fourth.

In the Laser event, Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (10,2,32) did not have a brilliant day but still takes a two point lead ahead of Matt Wearn (1,26,4) with Tom Saunders (13,25,1) in third place.

Nick Thompson's second race win was not enough to off-set his 34 and 29 and he drops to eighth overall after six races.

In the men's 49er, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell came back with three race wins to take the overall lead, seven points clear of James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (6,2,2).

Logan Dunning and Oscar Gunn (5,8,5) of New Zealand are in third place.

49erFX

In the men's 470, Luke Patience and Chris Grube (3,1,1) had a much better day and now lead by two points from Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamur (5,3,5) of Japan.

Leading the Radial is Erika Reineke (DNF,1,3) of the USA with second Vasileia Karachaliou (8,3,10) of Greece. Alison Young (3,21,2) recovered some ground, now in ninth overall.

In the men's RS:X, Taehoon Lee (9,1,13,2) of Korea leads from Mengfan Goe of China. Britain's Andy Brown (11,9,6,6,6) is seventh overall, Dan Wilson is 11th.

In the women's RS:X, Lilian de Geus (2,6,1,1,1) leads from Megumi Iseda (1,3,4,5,5). No GBR entry.

Benedetta Di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini (12,1,1) of Italy lead the women's 470 ahead of

Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen (2,4,3). No GBR entry.

In the women's 49erFX, Alecxandra Maloney and Molly Meech (1,2,1) of New Zealand are tied for the lead with Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz (3,1,2) of Germany.

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 October 2017 7:41 GMT