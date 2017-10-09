Olympic Week Enoshima - Scott takes early lead

Click image for a larger image

Britain has the team that competed at the recent World Cup event, moving to Enoshima with the addition of Giles Scott in a return to the Finn class.

Good to see that he hasn't lost his touch (with a 2,1,2) finishing the day tied for the lead with Nicholas Heiner (1,2,3) with Jake Lilley (3,3,1) in third place.

Nick Thompson (1,26,3) also on form in the Laser - well, after the help of the discard - he leads with second Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (2,2,8) and third Matthew Wearn (3,4,14).

In the men's 49er, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (2.9.11) are best of the Brits in fourth overall. James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (7,6,13) are sixth.

Leading the 49er are Yannick Lefebvre and Tom Pelsmaekers (3,1,4), second are Logan Dunning and Oscar Gunn (5,2,7).

In the men's 470, Luke Patience and Chris Grube (21,1,14) finished the day in 6th place.

Leading are Etsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi (2,4,1) with Simon Diesch and Philipp Autenrieth (11,7,2) in second.

Alison Young (13,27,24) struggled in the Radial, where she finished 22nd overall. But most of the top names have picked up some big scores.

Leading the Radial is Erika Reineke (3,3,1) of the USA with second Vasileia Karachaliou (4,UFD,2) of Greece.

Benedetta Di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini (5,1,2) of Italy lead the women's 470 ahead of

Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen (1,4,RET). No GBR entry.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

27 October 2017 9:25 GMT