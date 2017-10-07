Giles Scott returns to Olympic competition

Giles Scott at Rio 2016 - Click image for a larger image

Scott, who has been competing with the Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR America's Cup Team in the recent AC35 edition, will return to Olympic class sailing at Enoshima Olympic Week (27-29 October).

He is competing in his first Finn regatta since claiming Gold in Rio 2016.

Scott will join Finn sailor Ben Cornish and the eighteen British Sailing Team athletes who recently took part in the Gamagori World Cup in Japan.

Enoshima, Japan is the sailing venue for the 2020 Olympics.

Enoshima was 1964 Olympic venue - Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

24 October 2017 10:28 GMT