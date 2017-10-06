World Cup Series - Final medal race day





First up were the women's Radial. Alison Young won the medal race but was not in contention for the medals.

Radial Gold went to Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark, silver to Emma Plasschaert of Belgium and bronze to Josefin Olsson of Sweden.

In the men's Laser final three British competitors made the medal race, but the final podium was gold for Sam Meech of New Zealand, silver for Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus and bronze for Australia's Tom Burton, who won the medal race.

In the women's 470 it was gold for Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska after winning the medal race.

Silver to Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka of Japan and bronze for Cassandre Blandin

Aloise Retornaz of France. No GBR entry.

No medal race for the men's 470, so the results are gold to Australia's Mat Belcher and William Ryan, silver Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi of Japan and bronze to Ryo Imamura and Jumpei Hokazono, Japan.

The men's RS:X was also abandoned and the final podium was, gold to Pawel Tarnowski of Poland, silver to Mengfan Gao of China and bronze for Switzerland's Mateo Sanz Lanz.

Many of the athletes competing in Gamagori will now head 300km up the coast to Enoshima, host venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, for training and Enoshima Olympic Week.

Next 2017/2018 World Cup Series events:

January 21-28, 2018 – World Cup Series #2 – Miami, USA

April 22-29, 2018 – World Cup Series #3 – Hyères, France

June / July, 2018 – World Cup Series Final – Europe TBD

Gerald New - Sailweb

22 October 2017 6:53 GMT