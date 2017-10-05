Olympic
 

World Cup Series - Saturday racing completed

Racing for the classes at the Gamagori World Cup Series in Japan not involved in medal races on Saturday continued.

In the men's 470 Luke Patience and Chris Grube (4) got themselves into a podium position in the one race completed.

470 leaders are Mat Belcher and William Ryan (2) with a 15 point lead from Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi (6) who are tied with Patience and Grube.

In the women's 470, Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska won race 7 with Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka (3) now second and Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (5) third. No GBR entry.

In the men's Laser event, Sam Meech (3) takes the overall lead, three points ahead of Pavlos Kontides (9).

Britain's Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (11) is in third place. Mike Beckett (16) drops to sixth tied on points with Nick Thompson (4) in seventh.

In the women's Radial, Vasileia Karachaliou (4) leads ahead of Emma Plasschaert (1) with third Anne-Marie Rindom (2).

Britain's Alison Young (15) is still ninth overall. Georgina Povall (22) is in 21st place.

Medal racing Sunday if the Typhoon allows.

Gerald New
21 October 2017 9:07 GMT

