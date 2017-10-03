World Cup Series - Back in action in Japan

49erFX - Click image for a larger image

Four more races for the men's 49er fleet with Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (1,12,1,12) staying top of theleaderbard, 11 points ahead of James Peters andd Fynn Sterritt (18,3,9,1).

Now in third place, tied on points, are Poland's Lukasz Przybtek and Pawel Kolodzinski (6,2,4,10).

Best of the day were Kévin Fischer and Yann Juavin (3,5,2,3) who move into fourth place.

Chris Taylor and Sam Batten (9,4,3,17) look like they also made the medal race Saturday, finishing in tenth place.

In the men's Laser event, Pavlos Kontides (7,14,2) keeps a ten point lead despite Kiwi Sam Meech taking two wins, his charge spoilt by a BFD in the first race.

Britain's Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (17,20,16) had a high scoring day but hangs on in third place.

Mike Beckett (12,2,3) had his best day and moves to fourth. Nick Thompson (14,4,7) pulled himself into medel race contention with another day of series racing to go.

In the women's Radial, Josefin Olsson of Sweden won all three races to finish the day in second place, two points behind the new leader, Vasileia Karachaliou (13,8,5).

Emma Plasschaert (11,6,12) remains in third place, while Anne-Marie Rindom (9,4,26) drops to fourth.

Britain's Alison Young (5,2,11) made moves to reach the magic top 10, she is now in ninth overall. Georgina Povall (22,26,24) is in 17th place.

Three races in the men's 470 with Mat Belcher and William Ryan (3,11,2) taking a ten point lead ahead of Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcock (1,15,4).

Third are Japan's Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi (12,16,10).

Luke Patience and Chris Grube (9,6,5) are now fifth overall.

In the women's 470, Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska (4,3,2) lead from Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (7,1,9). Third are Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka. No GBR entry.

Pawel Tarnowski (3,1,1) leads the men's RS:X, with second Mengfan Gao (3,1,1) second and Mateo Sanz Lanz (6,6,4) third. Dan Wilson (13,12,10) is 12th.

In the RS:X women Fujiko Onishi (8,2,1) leads, tied on 16 points with Megumi Komine (4,3,10) with third with 17 points is Hei Man H V Chan (1,8,2) of Hong Kong. No GBR entry.

The 49er, 49erFX and RS:X fleets will race their Medal races on Saturday if conditions are suitable.

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb

20 October 2017 7:50 GMT