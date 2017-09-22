World Cup Series - Changes on the way as Typhoon approaches

Some serious catching-up for the men's 49er fleet, with four races completed on Wednesday. Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (1,8,5,1) move into the overall lead after taking two race wins.

Holding onto second are James Peters andd Fynn Sterritt (5,1,9,8) five points off the leaders and three points ahead of the Kiwi pair, Logan Dunning and Oscar Gunn (29,1,9,3).

Two races for the Lasers, where Britain's Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (5,6) drops behind new leader Pavlos Kontides (3,2). Tom Burton (32,3) is third and Sam Meech (15,1) fourth.

Winner of the first Laser race was Japan's Kazumasa Segawa (1,37) down in 20th. Nick Thompson (23,22) is 17th.

In the women's Radial, Anne-Marie Rindom (5,23,2) of Denmark has a one point lead from Vasileia Karachaliou (4,1,9) with Emma Plasschaert (1,4,6) in third place.

Winner of the fourth Radial race was Nur Shazrin Mohamad Laif (14,19,1) oF Malaysia.

Britain's Georgina Povall (12,16,17) is in 16th place, Alison Young (23,6,20) is 19th.

One race for the men's 470 won by Matteo Capurro and Matteo Puppo, but Japan's Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi (2) take the lead.

Capurro and Puppo are second and Mat Belcher and William Ryan (11) drop to third.

Luke Patience and Chris Grube were UFD and are now eighth overall.

In the women's 470, Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska (2) lead from Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (5) with in third place Benedetta Di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini (12). No GBR entry.

In the RS:X women one race so far today. Megumi Komine (2) leads overall, Wai Yan Ngai (12) is second and Fujiko Onishi (1) is third. No GBR entry.

No men's RS:X racing.

