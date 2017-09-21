World Cup Series - Day 1 in the rain

Guilty as Charged! - Click image for a larger image

Light winds and rain for day 1. Second races are underway when possible.

After the first 49er race James Peters andd Fynn Sterritt are in second place behind the Kiwi pair, Isaac McHardie and William Mckenzie. Judge Ryanand David Liebenberg of the USA are third.

Britain's Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (3,8) takes lead in the Laser ahead of Pavlos Kontides (7,4) with Francesco Marrai (5,6) in third place.

Tom Burton (1,14) is now fourth, Nick Thompson (2,42) is 28th.

In the women's Radial, Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark leads from Monika Mikkola with Erika Reineke third. Britain's Georgina Povall is in 15th place, Alison Young is 25th.

Mathew Belcher and William Ryan (3,2) of Australia lead the men's 470, with second Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi (1,7) and in third Ryo Imamura and Jumpei Hokazono (8,3), both Japan.

Luke Patience and Chris Grube (9,5) are fifth.

In the women's 470, Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska (3,1) lead from Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (1,3) with in third place Benedetta Di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini (2,2). No GBR entry.

Lili Sebesi and Albane Dubois (1,2,1) of France lead the women's 49erFX, with second Sayoko Harada and Sera Nagamatsu (3,1,10) and third Chika Hatae and Hiroka Itakura (4,5,2).

In the RS:X events, Switzerland's Mateo Sanz Lanz (1,1) leads the men, with second Bing Ye (5,2) and third Ho Tsun Leung (3,5). Dan Wilson (9,14) is 12th.

In the RS:X women, Wai Yan Ngai (3,2) leads ahead of Megumi Komine (2,5) and Sonia Lo (9,1). No GBR entry.

No racing for the Finn or Nacra 17 classes at this event.

