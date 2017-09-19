Olympic
 

Robert Scheidt retires from Olympic competition

Brazil's Robert Scheidt, winner of five Olympic medals, including two gold, has announced his retirement from Olympic competition, ending a career that spanned a quarter-of-a-century.

Robert Scheidt - Click image for a larger image

The 44-year-old revealed he would continue to participate in non-Olympic events and support Brazil's elite sailors as they prepare for Tokyo 2020, TV Globo reports.

Scheidt won Olympic gold gold medals in the laser class in 1996 and 2004 and also claimed silver at the Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008 Games.

He claimed the bronze medal at London 2012 in the Star class.

Scheidt returned to the laser at Rio 2016, finishing fourth.

Scheidt also won 12 World Championship gold medals, nine in the Laser and three in the Star.

Full story at insidethegames,biz

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
16 October 2017 19:37 GMT

Related articles

Robert Scheidt retires from Olympic competition 16 October 2017 19:37
Japan stages first event of 2017-18 World Cup Series 16 October 2017 18:05
Laser Europeans - Thompson takes European title 9 October 2017 9:17
Laser Europeans - Last minute upset 7 October 2017 18:12
Laser Europeans - Light winds see some big scores 6 October 2017 17:37
Laser Europeans - Young moves into leading group 5 October 2017 16:56
Laser Europeans - Light wind for first day of racing 4 October 2017 19:16
Laser Europeans - Catalonian Strike stops Championship 3 October 2017 19:06
RSX World Championships - Double Gold for China 23 September 2017 7:43
RSX World Championships - Medal Race places decided 22 September 2017 13:55
RSX World Championships - China dominate final series 21 September 2017 9:35
Pavlos Kontides is 2017 Laser World Champion 19 September 2017 15:09


Latest






















UK Hosted