Robert Scheidt retires from Olympic competition

The 44-year-old revealed he would continue to participate in non-Olympic events and support Brazil's elite sailors as they prepare for Tokyo 2020, TV Globo reports.

Scheidt won Olympic gold gold medals in the laser class in 1996 and 2004 and also claimed silver at the Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008 Games.

He claimed the bronze medal at London 2012 in the Star class.

Scheidt returned to the laser at Rio 2016, finishing fourth.

Scheidt also won 12 World Championship gold medals, nine in the Laser and three in the Star.

16 October 2017 19:37 GMT