Olympic
 

Japan stages first event of 2017-18 World Cup Series

Gamagori, Japan will host the opening event of World Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series from 15 - 22 October.


The event has not attracted a full house but some 290 world class sailors from 40 nations will compete.

Team GBR will feature in most events, but no British entries are listed in the women's 470, RS:X and 49erFX or in the men's Finn event.

Racing will commence on Tuesday 6 June, with Medal Races on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October.

Expect to see the following Team GBR competing:

470 Men - Luke Patience and Chris Grube

49er Men - Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, Jack Hawkins and Christopher Thomas, Chris Taylor and Sam Batten

Laser Men - Nick Thompson, Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini, Michael Beckett, Jack Wetherell

RSX Men - Andy Brown

Laaser Radial Women - Alison Young, Georgina Povall

Nacra 17 Mixed - Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson, Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface, Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon Giovannetti.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
13 October 2017 9:30 GMT

Related articles

Japan stages first event of 2017-18 World Cup Series 13 October 2017 9:30
Laser Europeans - Thompson takes European title 9 October 2017 9:17
Laser Europeans - Last minute upset 7 October 2017 18:12
Laser Europeans - Light winds see some big scores 6 October 2017 17:37
Laser Europeans - Young moves into leading group 5 October 2017 16:56
Laser Europeans - Light wind for first day of racing 4 October 2017 19:16
Laser Europeans - Catalonian Strike stops Championship 3 October 2017 19:06
RSX World Championships - Double Gold for China 23 September 2017 7:43
RSX World Championships - Medal Race places decided 22 September 2017 13:55
RSX World Championships - China dominate final series 21 September 2017 9:35
Pavlos Kontides is 2017 Laser World Champion 19 September 2017 15:09
RSX World Championships - Day 2 China and France are leaders 19 September 2017 13:44


Latest






















UK Hosted