Japan stages first event of 2017-18 World Cup Series





The event has not attracted a full house but some 290 world class sailors from 40 nations will compete.

Team GBR will feature in most events, but no British entries are listed in the women's 470, RS:X and 49erFX or in the men's Finn event.

Racing will commence on Tuesday 6 June, with Medal Races on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October.

Expect to see the following Team GBR competing:

470 Men - Luke Patience and Chris Grube

49er Men - Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, Jack Hawkins and Christopher Thomas, Chris Taylor and Sam Batten

Laser Men - Nick Thompson, Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini, Michael Beckett, Jack Wetherell

RSX Men - Andy Brown

Laaser Radial Women - Alison Young, Georgina Povall

Nacra 17 Mixed - Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson, Tom Phipps and Nicola Boniface, Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon Giovannetti.

Gerald New - Sailweb

13 October 2017 9:30 GMT