Laser Europeans - Thompson takes European title

Nick Thompson clinches the European title - Click image for a larger image

Thompson had not figured in the leadership battle, until it really mattered. On the final day he took a 7th, while overnight leader Italy's Francesco Marrai was 35th and Tonci Stipanovic 37th.

Siezing the moment Thompson then won the final race, with Marrai back in 13th that awarded the European title to Thompson by an eight point margin.

Third was Andrew McKenzie of New Zealand.

Also on a charge was Britain's Lorenzo Brando Chiavaarni with a best of day scoreline of 1 and 3 to finish eleventh overall.

In the women's Radial championship Marit Bouwmeester of Holland held on - by one point - to take the title.

Second was Anne-Marie Rindom (1,16) of Denmark and in third place Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece.

Of the Brits, Georgina Povall went out in a blaze of glory with a UFD, and a race win, to finish seventh overall. Alison Young (17,10) finished ninth.

Marcin Rudawski of Poland won the men's Radial championship, finishing with back-to-back wins. Second was Marcelo Cairo (9,8) with Dimitris Papadimitriou (2,27) third.

Full results available here

Gerald New - Sailweb

8 October 2017 16:14 GMT