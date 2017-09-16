Laser Europeans - Last minute upset

Marit Bouwmeester NED - Click image for a larger image

The day did not go well for long time Laser leader Tonci Stipanovic who crashed and burned with a 51, 20 scoreline.

Italy's Francesco Marrai grasped the moment with a 7th and race win to take the lead, six points clear of Stipanovic.

Giovanni Cocoluto (11,15) sits in third, one point behind Stipanovic and one point ahead of Pavlos Kontides (4,18) who with 56 points is two points clear of Andrew McKenzie and Nick Thompson both on 58 points.

In the women's Radial championship Marit Bouwmeester of Holland keeps control of the podium with a 5, 5 scoreline and a 15 point lead from Anne-Marie Rindom (24,9).

The only one to beat Bouwmeester's score for the day was Vasileia Karachaliou with second place in both races, moving her from ninth to tie with third placed Svenja Weger on 59 points.

Of the Brits, Georgina Povall 8,12) is eighth and Alison Young (21,4) is ninth.

Marcin Rudawski (4,31) of Poland leads the men's Radial championship with 40 points, four points ahead of Marcelo Cairo (8,1), with Dimitris Papadimitriou (1,2) third with 57 points.

Laser Men - Leading positions after 9 races, 1 discard (125 entries)

1 ITA 211979 Francesco MARRAI 8 3 16 3 11 8 7 7 1 48 pts

2 CRO 212013 Tonci STIPANOVIC 1 1 1 4 2 4 21 51 20 54 pts

3 ITA 188953 Giovanni COCCOLUTO 2 1 7 37 5 13 1 11 15 55 pts

4 CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 7 4 12 1 6 24 4 4 18 56 pts

5 NZL 210817 Andrew MCKENZIE 2 2 11 1 2 38 11 12 17 58 pts

6 GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON 8 10 13 2 4 9 BFD 10 2 58 pts

7 GER 209801 Philipp BUHL 9 10 8 2 1 14 42 9 6 59 pts

8 NOR 201111 Hermann TOMASGAARD 1 11 8 6 7 15 3 38 24 75 pts

9 RUS 213011 Sergey KOMISSAROV 7 14 19 11 3 6 58 3 14 77 pts

10 EST 203724 Karl-Martin RAMMO 4 12 17 3 10 35 8 8 19 81 pts

Radial Women - Leading positions after 9 races, 1 discard (90 entries)

1 NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 2 2 1 2 1 10 19 5 5 28 pts

2 DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM 5 6 1 2 3 3 14 24 9 43 pts

3 GER 212749 Svenja WEGER 13 1 14 5 8 9 1 17 8 59 pts

4 GRE 212289 Vasileia KARACHALIOU 12 19 7 8 6 23 3 2 2 59 pts

5 FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN 3 10 6 6 1 5 17 16 21 64 pts

6 ITA 211544 Silvia ZENNARO 2 11 2 11 5 2 9 22 43 64 pts

7 USA 184454 Erika REINEKE 5 9 11 10 12 4 40 10 16 77 pts

8 GBR 212783 Georgina POVALL 4 16 12 12 10 7 13 8 12 78 pts

9 GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG 9 27 2 1 2 19 30 21 4 85 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

7 October 2017 18:12 GMT