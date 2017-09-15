Laser Europeans - Light winds see some big scores

Allison Young - Click image for a larger image

The European Championship racing is now at the final stage and in the women's Radial event, Bouwmeester finished the day just two points ahead of Anne-Marie Rindom (3,14) with Tuula Tenkanen (5, 17) now in third.

In the light breeze and choppy conditions Britain's Alison Young (19,30) dropped back to 12th, two points behind Georgina Povall (7,13) in 11th.

Hannah Snellgrove (13,8) moves into 15th overall.

Ireland's Aoife Hopkins (29,31) also suffered, dropping back to 20th overall.

In the men's Laser event, Stipanovic keeps a 16 point lead ahead of Giovanni Cocoluto (13,1) who is tied on 29 points with Andrew McKenzie (38,11) who also had a pretty poor day.

Elliott Hanson (12,35) remains in seventh place overall, and Nick Thompson (9,BFD) in tenth.

Lorenzo Chiavrini (2,16) took a second in the first race and recovered six places to sit at 14th overall.

Radial Women - Leading positions after 7 races, 1 discard (90 entries)

1 NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 2 2 1 2 1 10 19 18 pts

2 DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM 5 6 1 2 3 3 14 20 pts

3 FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN 3 10 6 6 1 5 17 31 pts

4 ITA 211544 Silvia ZENNARO 2 11 2 11 5 2 9 31 pts

5 GER 212749 Svenja WEGER 13 1 14 5 8 9 1 37 pts

6 USA 184454 Erika REINEKE 5 9 11 10 12 4 40 51 pts

7 NED 211391 Maxime JONKER 7 12 10 1 3 20 35 53 pts

8 BLR 209555 Tatiana DROZDOVSKAYA 16 18 4 3 4 8 28 53 pts

9 GRE 212289 Vasileia KARACHALIOU 12 19 7 8 6 23 3 55 pts

10 TUR 210379 Ecem GUZEL 11 8 16 3 13 38 6 57 pts

11 GBR 212783 Georgina POVALL 4 16 12 12 10 7 13 58 pts

12 GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG 9 27 2 1 2 19 30 60 pts

13 JPN 199066 Manami DOI 14 5 10 4 5 25 26 63 pts

14 FIN 203033 Monika MIKKOLA 8 5 16 11 9 14 20 63 pts

15 GBR 209188 Hannah SNELLGROVE 21 UFD 8 9 6 13 8 65 pts

16 ITA 208633 Martha Caterina FARAGUNA 14 6 17 15 UFD 11 4 67 pts

17 ITA 211982 Joyce FLORIDIA 10 11 15 9 19 35 5 69 pts

18 POL 211108 Agata BARWINSKA 6 3 11 13 13 40 24 70 pts

19 LTU 210496 Viktorija ANDRULYTE 7 15 21 21 17 1 12 73 pts

20 IRL 211115 Aoife HOPKINS 15 7 5 5 12 29 31 73 pts

21 ESP 200226 Joel RODRÍGUEZ PÉREZ 10 7 32 29 41 91 pts 9 pts

Laser Men - Leading positions after 7 races, 1 discard (125 entries)

1 CRO 212013 Tonci STIPANOVIC 1 1 1 4 2 4 21 13 pts

2 ITA 188953 Giovanni COCCOLUTO 2 1 7 37 5 13 1 29 pts

3 NZL 210817 Andrew MCKENZIE 2 2 11 1 2 38 11 29 pts

4 CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 7 4 12 1 6 24 4 34 pts

5 NOR 201111 Hermann TOMASGAARD 1 11 8 6 7 15 3 36 pts

6 ITA 211979 Francesco MARRAI 8 3 16 3 11 8 7 40 pts

7 GBR 209134 Elliot HANSON 5 9 5 7 3 12 35 41 pts

8 GER 209801 Philipp BUHL 9 10 8 2 1 14 42 44 pts

9 ESA 180192 Enrique Jose ARATHOON 6 6 6 BFD 1 3 24 46 pts

10 GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON 8 10 13 2 4 9 BFD 46 pts

11 ITA 196685 Marco GALLO 11 7 9 8 8 5 37 48 pts

12 ESP 211440 Joaquin BLANCO 24 5 16 5 6 1 18 51 pts

13 EST 203724 Karl-Martin RAMMO 4 12 17 3 10 35 8 54 pts

14 GBR 211407 Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI 25 2 14 4 21 2 16 59 pts

15 RUS 213011 Sergey KOMISSAROV 7 14 19 11 3 6 58 60 pts

16 GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT 6 19 4 6 5 43 20 60 pts

17 BEL 202020 Wannes VAN LAER 17 12 3 5 4 57 27 68 pts

18 BEL 207173 William DE SMET 18 4 34 20 12 18 6 78 pts

19 NED 171900 Niels BROEKHUIZEN 5 16 10 10 25 17 BFD 83 pts

20 SUI 210211 Eliot MERCERON 24 8 3 13 14 39 22 84 pts

21 ESP 200226 Joel RODRÍGUEZ PÉREZ 10 9 4 7 32 29 41 91 pts



Gerald New - Sailweb

6 October 2017 17:37 GMT