Laser Europeans - Light winds see some big scores

Radial series leader Marit Bouwmeester keeps her lead despite her two worst races of the series, a 10 and 19. Similarly for the Laser leader Tonci Stipanovic (4, 21) who needed the discard to keep his lead.
Allison Young - Click image for a larger image
The European Championship racing is now at the final stage and in the women's Radial event, Bouwmeester finished the day just two points ahead of Anne-Marie Rindom (3,14) with Tuula Tenkanen (5, 17) now in third.
In the light breeze and choppy conditions Britain's Alison Young (19,30) dropped back to 12th, two points behind Georgina Povall (7,13) in 11th.
Hannah Snellgrove (13,8) moves into 15th overall.
Ireland's Aoife Hopkins (29,31) also suffered, dropping back to 20th overall.
In the men's Laser event, Stipanovic keeps a 16 point lead ahead of Giovanni Cocoluto (13,1) who is tied on 29 points with Andrew McKenzie (38,11) who also had a pretty poor day.
Elliott Hanson (12,35) remains in seventh place overall, and Nick Thompson (9,BFD) in tenth.
Lorenzo Chiavrini (2,16) took a second in the first race and recovered six places to sit at 14th overall.
Radial Women - Leading positions after 7 races, 1 discard (90 entries)
1 NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 2 2 1 2 1 10 19 18 pts
2 DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM 5 6 1 2 3 3 14 20 pts
3 FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN 3 10 6 6 1 5 17 31 pts
4 ITA 211544 Silvia ZENNARO 2 11 2 11 5 2 9 31 pts
5 GER 212749 Svenja WEGER 13 1 14 5 8 9 1 37 pts
6 USA 184454 Erika REINEKE 5 9 11 10 12 4 40 51 pts
7 NED 211391 Maxime JONKER 7 12 10 1 3 20 35 53 pts
8 BLR 209555 Tatiana DROZDOVSKAYA 16 18 4 3 4 8 28 53 pts
9 GRE 212289 Vasileia KARACHALIOU 12 19 7 8 6 23 3 55 pts
10 TUR 210379 Ecem GUZEL 11 8 16 3 13 38 6 57 pts
11 GBR 212783 Georgina POVALL 4 16 12 12 10 7 13 58 pts
12 GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG 9 27 2 1 2 19 30 60 pts
13 JPN 199066 Manami DOI 14 5 10 4 5 25 26 63 pts
14 FIN 203033 Monika MIKKOLA 8 5 16 11 9 14 20 63 pts
15 GBR 209188 Hannah SNELLGROVE 21 UFD 8 9 6 13 8 65 pts
16 ITA 208633 Martha Caterina FARAGUNA 14 6 17 15 UFD 11 4 67 pts
17 ITA 211982 Joyce FLORIDIA 10 11 15 9 19 35 5 69 pts
18 POL 211108 Agata BARWINSKA 6 3 11 13 13 40 24 70 pts
19 LTU 210496 Viktorija ANDRULYTE 7 15 21 21 17 1 12 73 pts
20 IRL 211115 Aoife HOPKINS 15 7 5 5 12 29 31 73 pts
21 ESP 200226 Joel RODRÍGUEZ PÉREZ 10 7 32 29 41 91 pts 9 pts
Laser Men - Leading positions after 7 races, 1 discard (125 entries)
1 CRO 212013 Tonci STIPANOVIC 1 1 1 4 2 4 21 13 pts
2 ITA 188953 Giovanni COCCOLUTO 2 1 7 37 5 13 1 29 pts
3 NZL 210817 Andrew MCKENZIE 2 2 11 1 2 38 11 29 pts
4 CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 7 4 12 1 6 24 4 34 pts
5 NOR 201111 Hermann TOMASGAARD 1 11 8 6 7 15 3 36 pts
6 ITA 211979 Francesco MARRAI 8 3 16 3 11 8 7 40 pts
7 GBR 209134 Elliot HANSON 5 9 5 7 3 12 35 41 pts
8 GER 209801 Philipp BUHL 9 10 8 2 1 14 42 44 pts
9 ESA 180192 Enrique Jose ARATHOON 6 6 6 BFD 1 3 24 46 pts
10 GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON 8 10 13 2 4 9 BFD 46 pts
11 ITA 196685 Marco GALLO 11 7 9 8 8 5 37 48 pts
12 ESP 211440 Joaquin BLANCO 24 5 16 5 6 1 18 51 pts
13 EST 203724 Karl-Martin RAMMO 4 12 17 3 10 35 8 54 pts
14 GBR 211407 Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI 25 2 14 4 21 2 16 59 pts
15 RUS 213011 Sergey KOMISSAROV 7 14 19 11 3 6 58 60 pts
16 GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT 6 19 4 6 5 43 20 60 pts
17 BEL 202020 Wannes VAN LAER 17 12 3 5 4 57 27 68 pts
18 BEL 207173 William DE SMET 18 4 34 20 12 18 6 78 pts
19 NED 171900 Niels BROEKHUIZEN 5 16 10 10 25 17 BFD 83 pts
20 SUI 210211 Eliot MERCERON 24 8 3 13 14 39 22 84 pts
21 ESP 200226 Joel RODRÍGUEZ PÉREZ 10 9 4 7 32 29 41 91 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
6 October 2017 17:37 GMT