Laser Europeans - Young moves into leading group

Alison Young (2,1,2) got back on terms with Radial series leader Marit Bouwmeester (1,2,1) who continues to lead by five points from Anne-Marie Rindom, with Young now in third overall.

Georgina Povall (12,12,10) drops back to 20th overall with 38 points.

Similarly in the men's Laser series Nick Thompson (13,2,4) moved up the leaderboard, he is now tenth with 24 points. Top GBR competitor is still Elliott Hanson (5,7,3) in seventh place overall.

Also a good performance from Mike Beckett (4,6,6) now in ninth, but Lorenzo Chiavrini (14,4,21) still not at his best and is 20th overall.

Tonci Stipanovic (1,4,2) continues to lead the Laser with five points from New Zealander, Andrew McKenzie (11,1,2) with seven points points. In third is Giovanni Cocoluto (7,37,5) on 15 points.

With quaification finished, Friday will see the start the final series racing at the Barcelona International Sailing Center.

Radial Women - Leading positions after 5 races, 1 discard (90 entries)

1 NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 2 2 1 2 1 6 pts

2 DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM 5 6 1 2 3 11 pts

3 GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG 9 27 2 1 2 14 pts

4 FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN 3 10 6 6 1 16 pts

5 ITA 211544 Silvia ZENNARO 2 11 2 11 5 20 pts

6 HUN 211551 Maria ERDI 1 20 12 6 2 21 pts

7 NED 211391 Maxime JONKER 7 12 10 1 3 21 pts

8 JPN 199066 Manami DOI 14 5 10 4 5 24 pts

9 GER 212749 Svenja WEGER 13 1 14 5 8 27 pts

10 BLR 209555 Tatiana DROZDOVSKAYA 16 18 4 3 4 27 pts

11 IRL 211115 Aoife HOPKINS 15 7 5 5 12 29 pts

12 NED 209198 Daphne VAN DER VAART 6 UFD 5 7 11 29 pts

13 FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE 13 2 14 8 7 30 pts

14 GER 211211 Pia KUHLMANN 10 36 6 4 10 30 pts

15 POL 211108 Agata BARWINSKA 6 3 11 13 13 33 pts

16 FIN 203033 Monika MIKKOLA 8 5 16 11 9 33 pts

17 GRE 212289 Vasileia KARACHALIOU 12 19 7 8 6 33 pts

18 TUR 210379 Ecem GUZEL 11 8 16 3 13 35 pts

19 USA 184454 Erika REINEKE 5 9 11 10 12 35 pts

20 GBR 212783 Georgina POVALL 4 16 12 12 10 38 pts

Laser Men - Leading positions after 5 races, 1 discard (125 entries)

1 CRO 212013 Tonci STIPANOVIC 1 1 1 4 2 5 pts

2 NZL 210817 Andrew MCKENZIE 2 2 11 1 2 7 pts

3 ITA 188953 Giovanni COCCOLUTO 2 1 7 37 5 15 pts

4 CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 7 4 12 1 7 19 pts

5 ESA 180192 Enrique Jose ARATHOON 6 6 6 BFD 1 19 pts

6 GER 209801 Philipp BUHL 9 10 8 2 1 20 pts

7 GBR 209134 Elliot HANSON 5 9 5 7 3 20 pts

8 NOR 201111 Hermann TOMASGAARD 1 11 8 6 7 22 pts

9 GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT 6 19 4 6 6 22 pts

10 GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON 8 10 13 2 4 24 pts

11 BEL 202020 Wannes VAN LAER 17 12 3 5 4 24 pts

12 ITA 211979 Francesco MARRAI 8 3 16 3 12 26 pts

13 EST 203724 Karl-Martin RAMMO 4 12 17 3 10 29 pts

14 NZL 211585 Thomas SAUNDERS 3 13 14 9 5 30 pts

15 ESP 200226 Joel RODRÍGUEZ PÉREZ 10 9 4 7 32 30 pts

16 ESP 211440 Joaquin BLANCO 24 5 16 5 6 32 pts

17 ITA 196685 Marco GALLO 11 7 9 8 9 33 pts

18 RUS 213011 Sergey KOMISSAROV 7 14 19 11 3 35 pts

19 SUI 210211 Eliot MERCERON 24 8 3 13 14 38 pts

20 GBR 211407 Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI 25 2 14 4 21 41 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

5 October 2017 16:56 GMT